2020 IaaS Value Matrix Highlights Increased ROI from Multi-Cloud Integrations, 5G Connectivity and AI

Nucleus Research identifies AWS, IBM and Microsoft Azure as leaders

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nucleus Research today released the 2020 IaaS Technology Value Matrix, its assessment of the infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market.

For the report, Nucleus evaluated IaaS vendors based on their products’ usability, functionality and overall value. While other firms’ market reports position vendors based on analyst opinions, the Nucleus Value Matrix segments competitors based on usability, functionality and the value that customers realized from each product’s capabilities, measured with Nucleus’ rigorous ROI methodologies.

Nucleus named AWS, IBM and Microsoft Azure as IaaS leaders.

Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) has rapidly matured in both technological capability and user understanding. The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent work-from-home movement further thrust the technology into the spotlight as an essential capability, enabling remote work and collaboration, along with distributed access to internal applications and databases.

“ As workers were sent out of offices and forced to work remotely, strain on corporate technologies only increased as all business operations moved online, and companies sought to limit disruption,” says Ian Campbell, CEO of Nucleus Research. “ This trend is likely to continue, and we believe the pandemic only accelerated the inevitable industry-wide digital transformation away from on-premises infrastructure and toward fully integrated cloud systems.”

“ Application ecosystems have become increasingly complex, and the underlying infrastructure used to support the technology has become a critical differentiator,” says Daniel Elman, analyst at Nucleus Research. “ Progressive vendors look to add value to their offerings with expanded hybrid and multi-cloud capabilities and integrations; built-in data science and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities available as-a-service, and advanced networking like edge computing, IoT device support, and 5G connectivity.”

See the full report at: https://nucleusresearch.com/research/single/iaas-technology-value-matrix-2020/

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. The company’s ROI-focused research approach provides unique insight into the actual results technology solutions deliver, allowing organizations to cut through marketing hype to understand real operational value and select or renew the best technology solution for their environment. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com.

Contacts

Adam Ouellet



InkHouse



nucleus@inkhouse.com

978-413-4341