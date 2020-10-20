Advanced Television Systems Committee Marking Progress of ATSC 3.0 Deployment During Virtual Edition of 2020 Next-Gen Broadcast Conference

October 26 Event during NAB NY Includes Keynote by FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Advanced Television Systems Committee stages its annual Next Gen Broadcast Conference as part of the NAB NY Show next Monday, a virtual edition that features a keynote address by FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr and six panels examining the status of ATSC 3.0 and future broadcast technologies.

“ATSC is delighted to offer a full day of programming to support NAB NY, which becomes a capsule edition of our annual Next Gen Broadcast Conference. With some 25 industry experts on hand, panel sessions will address ATSC 3.0 retail readiness for consumer receivers, the expansion of ATSC 3.0 into core network technologies, how next-generation broadcasting is forging new collaborative efforts, how U.S. cable operators are readying for the new broadcast standard, and what steps broadcasters are taking as ATSC 3.0 expands beyond test markets to reach three-quarters of U.S. households by the end of next year,” said Madeleine Noland, President of ATSC.

“We are including a special session on the potential for integration of ATSC 3.0 in India,” Noland added. The session will feature Mr. Shashi Vempati, CEO of Prasar Bharati (the public broadcaster of India), and Ms. Pamela Kumar, the Director General of TSDSI (India’s telecom standards development organization).

“We’re also very pleased to welcome FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr to share his opinions about the appeal of next-generation broadcasting to encourage new capabilities for broadcasters and viewers alike,” Noland said.

ATSC is offering a half-off discount for NAB NY registration to ATSC members with the “ATSC50” discount code that can be applied at registration. The ATSC event streams next Monday, October 26 beginning with a Keynote Address from President Noland. Other sessions include:

NEXTGEN TV is Ready at Retail: The first consumer NEXTGEN TV receivers have now reached retail and are starting to appear in consumer homes. With a dozen U.S. cities now hosting ATSC 3.0 broadcasts – and many more on the near horizon – learn how the consumer technology industry’s biggest names are using next-generation TV to lure buyers. Moderator: Madeleine Noland, ATSC; and panelists Nick Colsey, Sony; Jon Fairhurst, Samsung; John Taylor, LG Electronics; and Oren Williams, Dolby

Fast Forward to the Future: ATSC’s new Planning Team 8 is focused on Core Network Technology for Broadcast, peering into the crystal ball of the future. Core network technologies may have a wide impact on the broadcast industry. A core network that enables broadcast towers to be efficiently connected to form one or more service networks might be an important ingredient for datacasting to a host of future devices. Moderator: Madeleine Noland, ATSC; and panelists Yiyan Wu, Communications Research Centre Canada; Paul Burke, Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Mohamed Aziz Taga, Rohde & Schwarz; and Jon Montalban, University of the Basque Country

Kings of Collaboration: The highly complex technical considerations of new technologies like ATSC 3.0 make collaboration between companies more appealing, as service and equipment providers link arms to bring new solutions to broadcasters. Moderator: Mark Corl, Triveni; and panelists Aby Alexander, Thomson Broadcast; Tom Barbeau, Comark Communications; Dave Brass, Ateme; and Phil Whitebloom, Video Flow

Keynote Address from FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr: The potential for ATSC 3.0 to transform local TV broadcasting is one of the opportunities highlighted by FCC Commissioner Carr, who enthusiastically endorses the ability to provide innovative services via the new standard, coining these offerings “Broadcast Internet” services. Commissioner Carr will update the ATSC Broadcast Conference on the future of the broadcast spectrum and the role of the FCC in the voluntary transition to ATSC 3.0 broadcasting.

India Integration: The future of ATSC 3.0 may include enhanced interoperability with advanced 5G or 6G networks, bringing together the full capabilities of telecom systems with broadcasting. India is becoming a first mover on converged networks. Moderator: Madeleine Noland, ATSC; and panelists Mr. Shashi Shekhart Vempati, CEO Prasar Bharati; and Ms. Pamela Kumar, Director General TSDSI

Cable Connection: Cable companies are also evaluating the ATSC 3.0 standard and how it can be adapted for use by network operators. This session will review technical trials and implementations that are underway and provide more information about how ATSC 3.0 might also reach cable subscribers. Moderator: Anne Schelle, Pearl TV; and panelists Clarence Hau, NBC Universal; Mark Myslinski, Synamedia; Steve Watkins, Cox Communications; and Dave Folsom, Pearl TV

All Systems Go for Deployment: One by one, broadcasters are adding to the roster of markets with ATSC 3.0 services. The number of cities with next-generation TV broadcasts is expected to double by the new year and reach half the country’s population by next summer. Hear from those who are launching ATSC 3.0 and how they plan to take advantage of the standard’s capabilities. Moderator: Madeleine Noland, ATSC; and panelists Mark Aitken, Sinclair Broadcast Group; Todd Achilles, Evoca; Richard Friedel, Fox Television; and Brett Jenkins, NEXSTAR.

