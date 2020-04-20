Alarm.com to Announce 2020 First Quarter Financial Results on May 7, 2020

10 hours ago

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that it will report 2020 first quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day.

What: Alarm.com 2020 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, May 7, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Conf ID: 7298129

Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (866) 588-3290

International: (262) 558-6169

Replay: US/Canada Toll-Free: (855) 859-2056

International: (404) 537-3406 (Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 7:30 p.m. ET on May 15, 2020)

Webcast: http://investors.alarm.com/

About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com’s technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

David Trone

Alarm.com

ir@alarm.com

Media Relations:

Matthew Zartman

Alarm.com

mzartman@alarm.com

You may have missed

10 Technologies to Help Older Adults Keep Healthy During COVID-19 Crisis

3 hours ago

NextInput Achieves Major Milestone of 10 Million Units Shipped

6 hours ago

HyperX Expands HyperX Stinger Headset Lineup with Two New Gaming Headsets

9 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Available for Frontline Workers

9 hours ago

Alarm.com to Announce 2020 First Quarter Financial Results on May 7, 2020

10 hours ago
error: Content is protected !!