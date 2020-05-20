AlefEdge and Trilogy Networks Partner for the Rural Cloud Initiative Bringing the Edge to Farms, Manufacturers, Oil/Gas Operations and More

RCI coalition enables the digital transformation of rural America with 5G-style wireless services, machine vision, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things

NEW YORK & BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AlefEdge, the Edge Internet leader, today announced that it is joining the Rural Cloud Initiative (RCI) as an Edge Innovation Partner. Founded by Trilogy Networks, RCI is a coalition of rural telecom operators and technology providers committed to promoting and accelerating the digital transformation of rural America.

By providing a Software-Defined Mobile Edge (SD-ME), rural network operators can offer their local enterprise customers the tools they need to digitally transform their businesses. This architecture is critical for the success of farms, oil and gas extraction, manufacturing, and other businesses which require low latency and high bandwidth to their locations. With SD-ME, rural businesses can quickly transform their business by taking advantage of Edge APIs at the convergence of networking and computing. These businesses can now leverage real-time decision-making and the power of machine vision (MV), artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

AlefEdge brings the SD-ME that enables 5G-style immersive and intelligent applications to work over contemporary 4G and WiFi networks, giving rural businesses the fiber-level speeds and ultra-low latencies they need. AlefEdge joins the RCI as an Edge Innovation Partner to enable the SD-ME for rural business with a low total cost of ownership, future-proof architecture, seamless integration, and new tools for digital transformation.

“The Edge Internet is the foundation for innovation, from smart agriculture to Industry 4.0,” says Ganesh Sundaram, CEO of AlefEdge. “As a software-defined Edge Innovation Partner of the Rural Cloud Initiative, we are confident that rural businesses can make a giant leap towards transforming into the smart business they imagine. The RCI is an ideal coalition to provide the tools for deploying and automating the Edge Internet for businesses to rapidly roll out new data-intensive, low-latency services.”

“The Rural Cloud Initiative is focusing the world’s greatest technology leaders on transforming the way we produce food in America,” said George Woodward, CEO at Trilogy Networks and board member on the US Precision Agriculture Connectivity Task Force. “We are heading toward a massive food shortage in the coming years. AlefEdge with their pioneering technology will play a key role in doubling our output, raising quality and lowering the cost of food production without requiring one more acre of land or one additional drop of water. AlefEdge and RCI will help bring about ‘the farm of the future.’”

The Rural Cloud Initiative and its Edge Innovation Partners are deploying the infrastructure that will usher in the era of cloud farming, automated manufacturing, remote learning and telehealth. By enabling real-time data processing and control, this will be as transformative in the 21st century as rural electrification and telecommunications were in the last century.

For more information, visit www.alefedge.com and www.trilogynet.com.

About AlefEdge

AlefEdge is the leader in the Edge Internet, which allows us to physically locate products and services closer to users. Alef’s innovative architecture allows for 5G-style applications to work over 4G. New and existing networks benefit from our Edge architecture. In addition to its Edge overlay and enablers, Alef develops in-house Edge solutions and works with an array of partners to build the world’s first Edge applications that leverage and realize Virtual and Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Industry 4.0, Smart Cities, IoT and Gaming. AlefEdge is headquartered in New York City, with offices in India and Brazil.

About Trilogy Networks

Trilogy is an established leader in the emerging Edge Compute ecosystem with the deployment of Metro, Regional and On-Premise Cloud installations across the United States. Trilogy recently founded the Rural Cloud Initiative, a coalition of rural telecom operators and technology providers committed to promoting and accelerating the digital transformation of rural America. In conjunction with our carrier and edge innovation partners, Trilogy is building a unified, distributed cloud capability on a single network fabric to cover one and a half million square miles. Trilogy delivers virtual network functions and cloud native applications to the edge of the network with near zero touch automation and orchestration. We provide our application partners a clear path to revenue opportunities with a consistent service delivery platform across numerous edge locations. Trilogy operates LinX™, a virtual private network interconnecting wireless and wireline operators to service providers across the nation. LinX serves as the backbone for the ultra-reliable low latency connectivity to thousands of micro edge cloud locations across America. To learn more, please visit https://trilogynet.com/.

