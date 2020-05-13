Allied Esports Introduces New Original Content and Production Services in Europe as Online Surge Continues

New Live “Esportstudio” Show Features Professional Athletes Competing Virtually, and Popular Legend Series Tournament Broadcast to Make 2020 Debut in May with Valorant

Production Services to Include Debut of New HyperX Show and the Move Online for Esports Expo “Gamevention” with New Charity Component

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allied Esports’ European division is adding to its original programming and production services from the state-of-the-art HyperX Esports Studio in Hamburg, Germany, as gamers and esports fans continue to play and consume content online.

Germany now has more than 34.3 million gamers, equaling about 42 percent of the country’s population. According to research firm Game, 18 million Germans have used gaming specifically to stay connected with friends and family during the pandemic. And per Statista, gamers in Europe overall have downloaded 20 million more gaming apps compared to before the outbreak of COVID-19.

“The global health crisis has forced us to get even more creative with the way we engage our communities, and thanks to the quick response by our teams across the world, we have positioned the company for continued growth during this difficult time,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. “Whether it be game publishers, sports and esports organizations or traditional sports athletes, Allied Esports has become a platform for all forms of content creators to continue to engage and grow their audiences in Europe and North America.”

Allied Esports recently introduced “Esportstudio,” a live series presented by esports company Home of Esports showcasing well-known professional athletes competing in the video game version of their sport. The show debuted on April 24 featuring stars from Volleyball Bundesliga, including Georg Klein (Berlin Recycling Volleys) and Denise Hanke (SSC Palmberg Schwerin and German National Team), the No. 1 men’s and women’s players in Germany, respectively, along with Timon Schippmann (Helios Grizzlys) and Johannes Tille (WWK Volleys) in a double elimination tournament of the game Spike Volleyball.

The broadcast, which included questions from fans and live conversations with the players, also featured popular volleyball personality Dirk Berscheidt alongside Allied Esports’ Matthias Zander as hosts. The event was streamed live across various platforms, including Twitch and sportdeutschland.tv. A full replay of the broadcast can be found at youtube.com/alliedesports. The series will continue on May 22 with basketball, and new editions every two weeks featuring golf, motorsports, freestyle biking and more.

Allied Esports will also bring back its popular Legend Series on May 14 with five bi-weekly tournaments and broadcasts featuring Valorant, the new 5v5 character-based tactical FPS game from Riot Games. Each online event, which will also be presented by Home of Esports, will include a 1500€ ($1,600) prize pool. The broadcasts will be streamed live on Twtich.tv/AlliedEsportsEU. Previous versions of Legend Series featured Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout, League of Legends, CS:GO and Overwatch.

“As gaming and esports continues to thrive online during this time, we’re proud to forge a new partnership with Home of Esports that creates new events and reaches new audiences with our productions,” said Leon Groenewoud, VP of Gaming and Esports at Allied Esports. “We are also excited to welcome one of the world’s most popular new games, Valorant, to our Legends Series brand and build a community of players with the development of a new lineup of tournaments and broadcasts.”

Allied Esports will also produce a new series from naming rights partner HyperX titled HyperX Game Spotlight. Each three-hour episode will feature in-depth conversations with the game’s developer and influencers associated with the title, as well as gameplay. The HyperX Game Spotlight will debut May 13 with Vermintide II featuring the game’s publisher, Fatshark CEO Martin Wahlund. Additional episodes in the series will showcase Euro Truck Simulator 2 and Planet Zoo.

Finally, Allied Esports has partnered with PENTA, WELOVEESPORTS and KAYDEE to move gaming and esports entertainment expo Gamevention, which made its debut in Hamburg in 2019 with more than 10,000 visitors, online in June with a new name – #DIGI1. The new virtual format will include a 23-hour live stream filled with professional and amateur gameplay, influencer conversations, surprise guests, product showcases and more.

#DIGI1 will also aid European gaming companies struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic by introducing a relief program. Twenty percent of event sponsorship sales will be turned into grants available to applicants and decided upon by an independent 10-person committee. For additional information about #DIGI1 and the relief program, visit gamevention.de.

