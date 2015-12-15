Bing Lee Moves Australia Customer Service Operations to Dialpad Contact Center

Dialpad cloud flexibility allows Bing Lee to maintain at-home workforce and improve operational efficiency through Dialpad for Zendesk integration

Dialpad to support Bing Lee business continuity initiatives through COVID-19 pandemic with flexible cloud solutions for agents to work from anywhere

Bing Lee agents empowered with Dialpad for Zendesk integration to offer a tailored and efficient customer experience

Dialpad Voice Intelligence offers real-time transcription and analysis of each conversation, revealing sentiment and collecting action items to improve engagement effectiveness

SYDNEY & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced Bing Lee selected Dialpad to power its customer service operations. Bing Lee chose Dialpad Contact Center™ to support business continuity through the COVID-19 pandemic with flexible cloud solutions to equip agents with best-in-class tools to work from anywhere while maintaining its high customer service standards with advanced Quality Management. Embedded with artificial intelligence (AI), Dialpad Voice Intelligence (Vi™) transcribes and analyzes each conversation in real time, revealing sentiment and collecting action items to improve the customer experience. With detailed analytics from every interaction, Bing Lee collects actionable insights to deliver better business outcomes.

“Like many companies around the world, Bing Lee quickly shifted to a work-from-home model to limit our employees’ exposure to COVID-19. In the interest of getting our people home as soon as possible, we chose a provider that was adequate, but lacked some capabilities and was not a good long-term fit for the organization,” said David Beck, head of process improvement, Bing Lee. “Dialpad has given us the flexibility to prioritise the health of our support agents with remote solutions while adding robust analytics, reporting and monitoring capabilities which enabled us to raise the level of service for our customers.”

As a leading retail company in Australia with nearly 40 locations specialising in consumer electronics, computer and telecommunication goods, Bing Lee needed scalability in its contact center solution to support its expansion plans and unify multiple locations. Dialpad offers Bing Lee retail-focused solutions designed to put the customer first with reliable call quality and an easy-to-customise call routing system to ensure callers are always matched with the ideal agent. Once connected, Bing Lee agents are empowered to offer a tailored and efficient customer experience through a seamless integration with its internal database through Dialpad for Zendesk which automatically provides agents with a comprehensive customer profile and history.

“As a true unified cloud communications platform, Dialpad capabilities extend beyond the company-to-customer interactions and enable a complete communications experience across the entire organization,” said Gerard D’Onofrio, country manager for Australia, Dialpad. “A seamless user experience through AI-powered calling, conferencing and contact centers enables companies to optimize every customer engagement.”

Additional Resources

Read more about Enova Energy’s experience with Dialpad

Learn why Dialpad is a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UCaaS Service Providers for SMB and Enterprise 2021 Vendor Assessments

Discover how Dialpad utilizes AI to unify UCaaS and CCaaS

Social Networks:

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the leading cloud communications platform for AI-powered calling, conferencing and contact centres. Dialpad’s proprietary, real-time Artificial Intelligence engine, Voice Intelligence (Vi™), helps businesses make smarter decisions by giving real-time insights on every call. Built on the Google Cloud Platform for unmatched security and reliability, Dialpad is easy to deploy, integrate and scale. Today, more than 70,000 of the world’s most innovative businesses use Dialpad and its seamless integrations with Google Workspace, Hubspot, Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce, Zendesk and others to allow every user to be more productive. Customers include T-Mobile, Twitter, WeWork, Uber, Stripe, Netflix, Motorola Solutions, Splunk and Domo. Dialpad is backed by the world’s leading investors including Amasia, Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, GV, ICONIQ Capital, OMERS Growth Equity, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Ventures, Section 32, SoftBank Corp., T-Mobile Ventures and Work-Bench. Headquartered in the United States, Dialpad has offices in Australia/New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan and the UK. Visit www.dialpad.com for more information and to request a demo.

Contacts

Gavin Gustafson



gavin@dialpad.com

801-255-9915