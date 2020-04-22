BlackSky Launches Spectra On-Demand Secure Bundle for Intelligence Analysts

For the first time, BlackSky offers remote access for intelligence analysts due to COVID-19 pandemic

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BlackSky, a leading provider of geospatial intelligence, global monitoring services and satellite imaging, announced today its new Spectra On-Demand Secure Bundle to support remote work options for intelligence analysts. The new Spectra solution allows analysts to securely share unclassified information. The Spectra On-Demand Secure Bundle includes the ability to review multi-source data feeds, obtain timely access to satellite imagery and gain resources for event analysis.

“Given the coronavirus pandemic, intelligence analysts, financial analysts and researchers are seeking solutions that allow teams to continue critical security and intelligence projects while working remotely,” said Brian O’Toole, CEO of BlackSky. “Our Spectra platform offers a blend of secure tools that help analysts continue monitoring the globe, even when constrained to working from an offsite location.”

The Spectra On-Demand Secure Bundle offers unique global monitoring and satellite imaging including:

Global activity monitoring: Access, coordination and management of a wide range of open and commercial monitoring sources

Access, coordination and management of a wide range of open and commercial monitoring sources Comprehensive commercial satellite imagery: Fast tasking and delivery with rapid access to image archives

Fast tasking and delivery with rapid access to image archives Automated tipping and cueing: Rapid selection and tasking of the right sensor at the right time

Rapid selection and tasking of the right sensor at the right time Secure online environment for analyst collaboration, publication and dissemination: Internet accessible and unclassified resources

Strategic focus for the new Spectra On-Demand Secure Bundle includes site, activity and crisis monitoring while leveraging ad-hoc imagery ordering. Intelligence analysts can access data from BlackSky’s satellites and multi-source event feeds in addition to information from third-party satellite sensors. BlackSky offers low latency, rapid task collection, frequent revisits and temporal diversity across time of day with imaging satellites in Sun-synchronous and mid-inclined orbits.

“Our offering provides one pane of glass for deep visibility and access to the data and analytics our customers need, delivered within a matter of hours,” continued O’Toole. “With our extensive experience combining AI- and ML-driven analytic models and geospatial images, BlackSky’s ‘first to know’ global monitoring capabilities are already playing a crucial role supporting the redistributed workforces of U.S. analysts.”

BlackSky offers an enterprise licensing option for the Spectra On-Demand Secure Bundle that allows for use across multiple teams within an organization. To learn more about availability and pricing, visit https://blacksky.com/contact/.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a global monitoring company. We monitor activities and facilities worldwide by harnessing the world’s emerging sensor networks, including our own remote sensing satellite constellation. BlackSky’s on-demand swarm of satellites can image a location multiple times throughout the day. We process millions of observations daily from space, from the air, from environmental sensors, asset tracking sensors, Industrial IoT, and Internet-enabled narrative sources like hyperlocal foreign news, social media, industry publications, and financial reports. We monitor for pattern-of-life anomalies and produce alerts, situational awareness, and geospatial analytics products. Our monitoring service is powered by cutting-edge compute techniques like Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Computer Vision, and Natural Language Processing. BlackSky Global Monitoring is available via a simple subscription model and requires no IT infrastructure or setup time to begin making smarter decisions. For more information visit www.blacksky.com.

Contacts

Colleen Moffitt



colleen@communiquepr.com

Office: 206-282-4923 ext. 113



Mobile: 206-979-4696