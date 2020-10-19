Bookful, World’s Largest Augmented Reality Library App, Welcomes Mattel’s Barbie® and Thomas & Friends™

TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AugmentedReality—Bookful by Inception, the number one AR children’s book app, has teamed up with Mattel, the leading global toy company to add AR books from the company’s iconic brands, Barbie® and Thomas & Friends™ to its platform.





It’s been more than half a century since the world was introduced to Barbie, the world’s number 1 fashion doll. The iconic brand is so much more than a doll, with over 200 careers and counting, Barbie continues to inspire the limitless potential in every girl, and with new titles including Barbie: You Can Be a Doctor and You Can Be a Designer Bookful will empower young readers to bring to life Barbie’s ethos “You Can Be Anything”.

Thomas & Friends was created 75 years ago by Reverend Wilbert Awdry when he sought to entertain his young son, Christopher, while he was recovering from the measles. Today, Thomas is more than just an engine with hundreds of TV episodes, books, toys and even a theme park.

The Barbie and Thomas & Friends titles are joining Bookful’s library of top publishers and brands including Penguin Random House, Charlesbridge and DK.

Bookful by Inception brings children’s books to life with AR and 3D animations providing productive screen time while cultivating a love of reading and learning. With hundreds of books and educational games, Bookful is the world’s largest 3D/AR library.

Beyond Bookful, Inception delivers XR apps in key content categories, by combining a proprietary tech platform, exclusive content IP, cross-platform distribution and a global creative network. Inception’s unique XR platform uses proven templates and engines to drive scalable, cost-effective, premium XR content across platforms, devices and verticals.

Welcoming one of the world’s leading toy companies into the Bookful library, Inception’s CEO Benny Arbel notes the potential of this addition: “We are extremely excited to have two of Mattel’s iconic properties added to our library. We are sure these books will add an exciting new dimension to the library with stories that will inspire young readers.”

Bookful’s additions from Mattel include titles such as Busy Busy Thomas, Search and Rescue, Big Surprise, A Visit to London from Thomas & Friends, as well as You Can Be a Fashion Designer, You Can Be a Doctor, and You Can Be a Gymnast from Barbie.

Download Bookful at https://bookful.onelink.me/N9JT/mattelpr

