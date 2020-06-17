Burden of COVID-19 on the Market & Rehabilitation Plan | Video Game Market 2019-2023 | Penetration of Smartphones to Boost Growth | Technavio
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GlobalVideoGameMarket–Technavio has been monitoring the video game market and it is poised to grow by USD 68.29 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Microsoft, Nintendo, Tencent are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The penetration of smartphones has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/global-video-game-market-industry-analysis?tnplus
Video Game Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Video Game Market is segmented as below:
-
Platform
- Mobile Devices
- Consoles
- Computing Devices
-
Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Video Game Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The video game market report covers the following areas:
- Video Game Market Size
- Video Game Market Trends
- Video Game Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies cross-platform gaming experiences as one of the prime reasons driving the video game market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Video Game Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist video game market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the video game market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the video game market
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of video game market, vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PLATFORM
- Market segmentation by platform
- Comparison by platform
- Mobile devices – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Consoles – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Computing devices – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by platform
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing popularity of gaming among women
- Prominence of GaaS
- Cross-platform gaming experiences
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Activision Blizzard Inc.
- Electronic Arts Inc.
- Microsoft
- Nintendo
- Tencent
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
