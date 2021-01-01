Citrix® Named a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management by the IDC MarketScape

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Citrix—Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today announced that it has been named a Leader in unified endpoint management solutions in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Software 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US46957820, January 2021).

Designed to assess the market for UEM solutions, the report evaluated 18 vendors holistically, with considerations for the broadest set of deployment scenarios and requirements. Citrix was identified as a Leader for its emphasis on whole-workspace management and security and for optimizing device provisioning, monitoring, and management as part of the Citrix Workspace™ platform.

A Unified Digital Work Platform

Citrix Workspace provides consistent, secure and reliable access to all of the resources employees need to do their best work. An integral part of Citrix Workspace, Citrix Endpoint Management™ enables organizations to take a cloud-centric approach to securing and managing devices to protect sensitive business information.

A Modern, Flexible Approach

As noted within the IDC Marketscape, “Organizations should consider the Citrix UEM platform if they are moving toward a larger intelligent digital workspace model for end-user computing management (including apps, devices, data, and infrastructure software).”

Among the specific strengths of Citrix Endpoint Management cited:

Security analytics capabilities

Device management features, including blocking or wiping of noncompliant endpoints (both mobile and PC)

MAM capabilities and application container technology

Support for a range of “workspace IoT,” ruggedized and IoT centric, and frontline worker scenarios

Integration and interoperability with other competitive UEM and device management products

“Protecting and securing digital workspaces for all users across the enterprise is core to our mission at Citrix and we are pleased to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Leader in doing so,” said Vishal Ganeriwala, Vice President, Product Marketing, Citrix.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

