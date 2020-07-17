Communications Systems, Inc., Subsidiary Ecessa® Corporation Extends SD-WAN to the Cloud with WANworX® Virtual Instance for Azure®

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) (“CSI” or the “Company”), an IoT intelligent edge products and services company, today announced that its recently acquired subsidiary Ecessa® Corporation completed a major upgrade to its SD-WAN product line with the release of its WANworX® Virtual Appliance for Microsoft Azure®. The all-in-one WANworX software stack, available on the Azure Marketplace, makes cloud migration easier, more resilient, and more secure. It gives organizations a fast, secure on-ramp to the Azure public cloud with the full control and flexibility customers have come to expect from Ecessa.

Roger Lacey, CEO of CSI noted, “Ecessa’s innovative new product supports our 2020 growth strategy of pursuing the ‘software as a service’ business model where revenue is recurring, highly predictable and generates attractive margins. WANworX provides immediate, global opportunities for CSI to expand its services platform and complements the existing network of products and services of JDL and Net2Edge.”

“WANworX is a gamechanger for companies that are currently deploying SD-WAN,” said Mike Siegler, Ecessa’s General Manager. “With WANworX, network professionals can connect their locations anywhere in the world to the public cloud in Microsoft Azure for resilient, Never Down® network performance without going through a third-party SD-WAN supplier’s cloud gateway. Control of the gateway and the network stay with the end user, an important feature missing from competitive offerings.”

About Ecessa Corporation



Ecessa Corporation, a Communications Systems Inc. company (NASDAQ: JCS), manufactures and distributes software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solutions for business. Since 2002, the company has deployed over 10,000 field installations of Ecessa Edge®, PowerLink®, and WANworX® controllers and enabled organizations of all sizes to reliably run Internet and cloud-based applications, connect offices worldwide and distribute traffic among a fabric of multiple, diverse ISP links, ensuring business continuity by removing bottlenecks and eliminating network downtime. These capabilities optimize Never Down® performance of business-critical applications, aid in lowering IT costs, and make it easier to provision, maintain and support business networks and the applications that run over them. For more information about Ecessa and its SD-WAN products, visit www.ecessa.com.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc., an IoT intelligent edge products and services company, provides connectivity infrastructure and services for global deployments of broadband networks. Focusing on innovative, cost-effective solutions, CSI provides customers the ability to deliver, manage, and optimize their broadband network services and architecture. From the integration of fiber optics in any application and environment to efficient home voice and data deployments to optimization of data and application access, CSI provides tools for maximum utilization of the network from the edge to the user. With partners and customers in over 50 countries, CSI has built a reputation as a reliable global innovator focusing on quality and customer service. CSI operates Transition Networks, Net2Edge, JDL Technologies, and Ecessa. For more information visit: commsysinc.com.

