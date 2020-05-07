COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand For Process Automation To Boost Growth | Technavio
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPMaaSMarket–Technavio has been monitoring the BPMaaS market and it is poised to grow by USD 24.01 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 31% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Appian Corp., BP Logix Inc., BPMONLINE Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., OpenText Corp., Oracle Corp., Pega Systems Inc., SAP SE, Software AG, and TIBCO Software Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for process automation will offer immense growth opportunities, data security and privacy issues will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing demand for process automation has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, data security and privacy issues might hamper market growth.
Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation
BPMaaS market is segmented as below:
End-user
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Others
Deployment
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market 2020-2024 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) market report covers the following areas:
- Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market Size
- Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market Trends
- Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies emergence of iBPM as one of the prime reasons driving the BPMaaS market growth during the next few years.
Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the BPMaaS market, including some of the vendors such as Appian Corp., BP Logix Inc., BPMONLINE Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., OpenText Corp., Oracle Corp., Pega Systems Inc., SAP SE, Software AG, and TIBCO Software Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the BPMaaS market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist BPMaaS market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the BPMaaS market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the BPMaaS market
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of BPMaaS market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 1 : EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 2 : SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 3 : MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 4 : MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 5 : FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 6 : MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
- Market segmentation by deployment
- Comparison by deployment
- On-premises – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cloud-based – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by deployment
PART 7 : CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 8 : MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- BFSI – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Manufacturing – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Retail – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 9 : GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10 : DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11 : DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12 : MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of mobile BPM solutions
- Increasing integration of Internet of Things (IoT)
- Emergence of iBPM
PART 13 : VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14 : VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Appian Corp.
- BP Logix Inc.
- BPMONLINE Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- OpenText Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Pega Systems Inc.
- SAP SE
- Software AG
- TIBCO Software Inc.
PART 15 : APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16 : EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
