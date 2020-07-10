COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis – Cloud Gaming Market 2020-2024 | Cost Savings And Quick Onboarding to Boost Growth | Technavio
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GLOBALCLOUDGAMINGMARKET–Technavio has been monitoring the cloud gaming market and it is poised to grow by $ 2.75 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 29% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LiquidSky Software Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., PLAYGIGA SL, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Ubitus Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Cost savings and quick onboarding have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, data and privacy issues might hamper market growth.
Cloud Gaming Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation
Cloud gaming market is segmented as below:
Platform
- Gaming Consoles
- Computing Devices
- Smart TVs
- Mobile Devices
Type
- Video Streaming
- File Streaming
Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Cloud Gaming Market 2020-2024 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cloud gaming market report covers the following areas:
- Cloud Gaming Market Size
- Cloud Gaming Market Trends
- Cloud Gaming Market Industry analysis
This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud gaming market growth during the next few years.
Cloud Gaming Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cloud gaming market, including some of the vendors such as Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LiquidSky Software Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., PLAYGIGA SL, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Ubitus Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cloud gaming market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Cloud Gaming Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud gaming market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cloud gaming market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cloud gaming market
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud gaming market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PLATFORM
- Market segmentation by platform
- Comparison by platform
- Gaming consoles – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Computing devices – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Smart TVs – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mobile devices – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by platform
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Video streaming – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- File streaming – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by type
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Popularity of eSports tournaments
- Advent of 5G
- Technological advances
- Increasing number of strategic alliances
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- LiquidSky Software Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- PLAYGIGA SL
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Corp.
- Ubitus Inc.
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
