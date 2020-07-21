Data I/O to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 4, 2020

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced data and security deployment solutions for flash, flash-memory based intelligent devices and microcontrollers, today announced that is has scheduled a conference call to discuss financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Management will hold the conference call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time/5 p.m. Eastern Time. Data I/O Corporation will release the company’s financial results after the market closes that same day.

To listen to the conference call, please dial 412-902-6510. A taped replay will be made available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until August 18, 2020. To access the replay, please dial 412-317-0088, access code 10146518. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; visit the News and Events section of the Data I/O Corporation website at www.dataio.com to access the call from the site. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Data I/O Corporation website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the conference call.

About Data I/O

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet of Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronic devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O security deployment and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers. For more information, please visit www.dataio.com

Forward Looking Statement

Statements in this news release concerning economic outlook, coronavirus impact, expected revenue, expected margins, expected savings, expected results, orders, deliveries, backlog and financial positions, as well as any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to the ability to record revenues based upon the timing of product deliveries, installations and acceptance, accrual of expenses, coronavirus related business interruptions, changes in economic conditions and other risks including those described in the Company’s filings on Forms 10K and 10Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

Contacts

Joel Hatlen



Chief Operating and Financial Officer



Data I/O Corporation



(425) 881-6444

Darrow Associates, Inc.



Jordan Darrow



(512) 551-9296



jdarrow@darrowir.com