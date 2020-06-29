DimensionU Provides Free Esports Summer League for All New Jersey Students

Department of Defense STEM Outreach Office Supports Free Gameplay for Learning, Protecting Third- through Ninth-Graders in New Jersey from Widening Achievement

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Math–Starting July 1, New Jersey youngsters in grades three through nine can join DimensionU’s Esports Summer League for free. The Department of Defense STEM Outreach Office at Picatinny Arsenal in Wharton, New Jersey, is supporting children’s gameplay on the new Esports for Education Platform. As a result, players can practice their math and literacy skills at no cost through August 31. Interested parties can go to www.dimensionu.com to create an account. Parents can create their own account and play alongside their children.

The Summer Esports League will show the top players for all three games on its leaderboards each week. If a school or organization used DimensionU before the summer, a group leaderboard will show the top players from those organizations.

“We wanted to support summer learning and since DimensionU’s games align with New Jersey’s standards, they were perfect,” said Steven Hoy, CEO of DimensionU. “When schools had to transition to distance learning during COVID-19, it created achievement gaps. And since in-person enrichment activities aren’t being held this summer, these games will help keep those gaps from widening.”

DimensionU’s exciting first-person, multiplayer games reinforce math and literacy instruction for grades three through nine. The three games are playable on the web or via mobile apps for phones and tablets. Each game allows access to all DimensionU curriculum levels, making it easy for students of varied grade and skill levels to “GET IN THE GAME” with one another. Playing DimensionU provides academic support and promotes strategic and critical thinking skills for students.

DimensionU’s Esports Summer League runs through August 31, 2020. “We encourage all New Jersey residents to spread the word about the league,” added Hoy. “It’s a fun way to maintain academic skills over the summer, and academic improvement is noticeable from play that’s as brief as even five minutes a day!”

About DimensionU

DimensionU is Esports for Education! As a leading developer of educational video games for math and language arts, DimensionU has a track record of helping improve student achievement. The company offers standards-aligned games that reinforce over 400 math and literacy skills for grades three through nine and an online reporting tool to help teachers manage the curriculum. Students learn in an exciting, fast-paced and competitive virtual environment available on the web and mobile devices. For more information, visit www.dimensionu.com and follow us on Facebook @DimensionU and Instagram @DimensionUgames. #EsportsforEducation

Contacts

Veronica Delbrugge



pr@dimensionu.com

1-877-682-2852