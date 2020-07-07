EA 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Moves to Virtual-Only Format Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) announced today it will host its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders as a virtual, audio-only meeting hosted online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EA2020. Due to ongoing health concerns and physical distancing requirements relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be virtual-only this year, with no way to attend in person.

The virtual Annual Meeting will be held at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on August 6, 2020. Stockholders at the close of business on the record date, June 12, 2020, are entitled to attend the meeting. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting, stockholders must enter the 16-digit control number found on their previously distributed notice of internet availability of proxy materials or proxy card.

Please note that the proxy card included with previously distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting but can still be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, EA urges stockholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Stockholders who have already voted do not need to take any further voting action.

Stockholders can find additional details about attending, voting and participating virtually at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in the additional proxy materials that EA filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These materials also may be found at https://ir.ea.com/financial-information/sec-filings/default.aspx.

