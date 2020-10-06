Eggplant Launches Cloud Platform for AI-Driven Intelligent Test Automation

Further democratizes end-to-end test automation, improving the quality of the digital experience and speed of deployment on any platform

LONDON & BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Eggplant, the intelligent automation specialist, today announced the launch of its cloud platform, providing enhanced levels of automation and faster time to market, enabling organizations to further accelerate the pace of continuous delivery. This new cloud solution allows businesses to quickly and easily deploy Eggplant’s Digital Automation Intelligence (DAI) Platform to automate the entire test life cycle and understand the quality of the experiences that are delivered.

Enterprises are accelerating the move to the cloud as a result of the pandemic, with 80 percent stating that the cloud is expected to be the most relevant technology, according to Deloitte. As environments grow more complex and interconnected, and with workers distributed, organizations need continuous test automation that is easy to integrate and scale. Eggplant’s cloud solution enables customers to immediately benefit from the platform combining intelligent automation with a feedback loop to optimize the digital experience. Organizations can now quickly and easily quantify the impact of software updates, both pre and post release, to ensure continuous quality that delivers business outcomes.

New additions to Eggplant’s DAI cloud platform include:

Cloud-based end-to-end automation: The scalable fusion engine provides frictionless and efficient continuous and parallel end-to-end testing in the cloud, for any apps and websites, and on any target platforms.

Monitoring insights: The addition of advanced user experience (UX) data points and metrics, enables customers to benchmark their applications UX performance. These insights, added to the UX behavior helps improve SEO.

Fully automated self-healing test assets: The use of AI identifies the tests needed and builds and runs them automatically, under full user control. These tests are self-healing, and automatically adapt as the system-under-test evolves.

Companies across financial services, healthcare and retail are currently using the Eggplant cloud platform for intelligent automation. In addition to the cloud DAI platform, Eggplant will continue to support and develop the on-premise DAI Platform.

Quotes and Commentary

“The launch of our cloud platform is a significant milestone in our mission to rid the world of bad software. In our new normal, delivering speed and agility at scale has never been more critical. Every business can easily tap into Eggplants’ AI-powered automation platform to accelerate the pace of delivery while ensuring a high-quality digital experience.”



Gareth Smith, CTO Eggplant

About Eggplant

Eggplant, part of Keysight Technologies, provides user-centric, intelligent testing and performance solutions designed to optimize the digital experience, delight customers, and drive business success. Only Eggplant enables organizations to test, monitor, analyze, and report on the quality and responsiveness of software applications across different interfaces, platforms, browsers, and devices, including mobile, IoT, desktop, and mainframe. Learn more at Eggplant.

