Elys Game Technology Extends Partnership with Sportradar to Provide Live U.S. Sports Data on its Betting Platform

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ELYS #DT9—Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS)(NEO:ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, announced today that it extended its strategic partnership with Sportradar, the leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services, ahead of the launch of its sports betting platform in the U.S.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Elys will gain access to official pre-game and in-play data for major U.S. sports from Sportradar. This new partnership affords Elys the ability to offer a wide array of live, in-game wagering options at its planned future U.S. retail sports betting locations, commencing in Washington DC, which is expected to launch in the coming months.

Matteo Monteverdi, CEO and President of Elys Game Technology, Corp., stated, “We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Sportradar to include industry-leading U.S. sports data for live in-game wagers on our sports betting platforms. The new agreement further enhances our product portfolio for live streaming sporting events and should open up new opportunities in the sizable U.S. sports betting market ahead of our scheduled first U.S. deployment in Washington DC. According to Morgan Stanley, the U.S. sports betting market is expected to generate nearly $7 billion in revenue by 2025. We believe that Sportradar’s cutting edge technology, superior data and analytics will enable us to execute our vision of building a premier, end-to-end sports betting solution for European and North American gaming operators.”

Eduard Blonk, Chief Commercial Officer of Sportradar, stated, “We’ve been long-time partners with Elys, a trusted provider of innovative wagering solution services within the European market. This expansion of our partnership in the U.S. is a natural next step given Elys’ growth trajectory. We look forward to working together and bringing a unique betting experience for Elys’ loyal customers for the upcoming future sports seasons.”

About Sportradar

Sportradar is the global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Established in 2001, the company occupies a unique position at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs over 2,000 people in more than 30 locations around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,000 companies in over 80 countries and official partner of the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, FIFA and UEFA. We monitor, analyze and deliver insights from more than 720,000 matches annually across 75 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved. www.sportradar.com

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. In Italy, Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots.

The Company’s innovative wagering solution services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. The Company has completed the product regulatory requirements to commence B2B operations in the United States. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Company’s planned future U.S. retail sports betting locations, including launching in the coming months a retail sports betting location in Washington, D.C., the strategic partnership agreement with Sportradar opening up new opportunities in the U.S. sports betting market, the U.S. sports betting market generating nearly $7 billion in revenue by 2025, and Sportradar’s technology, superior data and analytics enabling Elys to execute on its vision of building a premier, end-to-end sports betting solution for European and North American gaming operators. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to rollout future U.S. retail sports betting locations, including in Washington DC, as planned, the Company’s ability to leverage the strategic partnership agreement with Sportradar to open up new opportunities in the U.S. sports betting market, the ability of the U.S. sports betting market to generate nearly $7 billion in revenue by 2025, and the Company’s ability to use Sportradar’s technology, superior data and analytics to build a premier, end-to-end sports betting solution for European and North American gaming operators, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to the state and local economies, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

