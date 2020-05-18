Esri and IDB Offer Solution to Combat COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean

Advanced Geospatial Technology Will Be Provided during Pandemic

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced that it has partnered with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to provide free access to geospatial technology in response to the COVID-19 emergency in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). Governments in the region will be able to use a COVID-19 solution to track critical equipment and asset availability, manage supply chains, and maintain business continuity.

Leveraging Esri’s Disaster Response Program, and based on the specific needs of IDB member countries, this collaboration provides access to technology resources that can enhance the region’s response to the immediate public health emergency posed by COVID-19. Concretely, governments in the region will be able to leverage Esri’s analytical models and implement dashboards and control centers to monitor the spread of the virus and identify where intervention is needed.

“With Esri, we have developed a collaborative relationship focused on working with IDB clients to solve complex problems and combat COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Nuria Simo, the IDB’s Chief Information Officer and General Manager of Department of Information Technology. “We believe Esri’s leadership in disaster response programs, technical knowledge and assistance in the use of geographic information systems, usage of georeferenced data, and access to analytical tools can greatly benefit the region in its fight against the virus, while helping us meet other important needs in the countries we serve.”

“We are very proud to assist IDB in providing support to Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Jack Dangermond, Esri founder and president. “The ability to understand emergency management capacity is crucial to handling a crisis like this, and it is our mission to offer enhanced technological capabilities that empower governments around the globe to respond faster, and with the best data resources at their disposal.”

In addition to supporting the public health response, the partnership will also support the three other priority areas identified by the IDB as it works to address COVID-19 in LAC, including the creation of safety nets for vulnerable populations, economic productivity and employment, and the development of fiscal policies to relieve economic impacts.

To learn more about Esri’s resources for responding to COVID-19, visit go.esri.com/coronavirus.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the US, as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the US Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

About the IDB

The Inter-American Development Bank is devoted to improving lives. Established in 1959, the IDB is a leading source of long-term financing for economic, social and institutional development in Latin America and the Caribbean. The IDB also conducts cutting-edge research and provides policy advice, technical assistance and training to public and private sector clients throughout the region.

To learn more about the IDB Group’s resources for responding to COVID-19, visit https://www.iadb.org/en/coronavirus.

Copyright © 2020 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

Contacts

Esri: Jo Ann Pruchniewski



Public Relations, Esri



Mobile: 301-693-2643



Email: jpruchniewski@esri.com

IDB:

Isabel Alvarez

Communications

Isabela@iadb.org

202 506.0349