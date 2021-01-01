Esri Releases Guide Teaching ArcGIS Desktop 10.8

New Book Offers the Fundamentals of ArcMap

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced the publication of Getting to Know ArcGIS Desktop 10.8.

In the latest edition of this long-standing popular choice for classrooms, Getting to Know ArcGIS Desktop 10.8 guides students and professionals alike through the fundamentals of making maps and analyzing data using the latest Esri ArcGIS Desktop software.

This is a comprehensive, hands-on tutorial, moving readers from basic GIS concepts to sophisticated GIS analysis. Along the way, readers gain practical knowledge about ArcGIS Desktop tools and functionality. Exercises address querying map data, making map layouts, symbolizing and labeling maps, setting map projections, creating and sharing web maps, building and editing geodatabases, and analyzing geospatial data.

Data for completing the exercises and a 180-day free trial of ArcGIS are also available for download.

Getting to Know ArcGIS Desktop 10.8 is available as an e-book (ISBN: 9781589485785, US$99.99) from most online retailers worldwide.

