Everspin Announces promotion of Sanjeev Aggarwal to Chief Technology Officer

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, today announced that Sanjeev Aggarwal has been appointed to the newly created role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Sanjeev will also continue to serve as Vice President, Technology Research and Development.

Sanjeev has been at the heart of Everspin’s Magnetoresistive RAM technology and market leadership since the inception of Everspin in 2008, and even prior to that with MRAM development at Freescale Semiconductor. He earned a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from Cornell University.

“I’ve spent my entire career developing non-volatile memories and I believe Everspin’s MRAM is a game changer,” stated Aggarwal “the role of CTO will allow me to take a more active role in promoting the benefits of the most robust non-volatile memory in the industry.”

“As we expand our MRAM roadmap and partnerships, I’m very pleased and confident having Sanjeev assuming this role” said Darin Billerbeck, Interim Everspin CEO, “his leadership and technical knowledge is foundational to our solutions and support of our customers and stakeholders.”

