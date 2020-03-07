ExtraHop Wins Two Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2020

Leading Information Security Magazine Recognizes ExtraHop for Cutting Edge AI, ML, and NDR

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Extrahop–ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-native network detection and response, today announced that Cyber Defense Magazine named ExtraHop® Reveal(x)™ the winner of two InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2020. Reveal(x) was honored as both the “Cutting Edge Network Detection and Response” and “Cutting Edge Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning” product of the year. Cyber Defense Magazine evaluated over 3,200 companies offering information security products and services. The winners represent the most innovative and proactive cyber security companies and service providers in the world.

“The modern enterprise attack surface doesn’t lend itself to traditional security models. Multi-cloud architectures, IoT deployments, remote sites, and encryption add complexity and opacity for security operations,” said Bryce Hein, SVP of Marketing at ExtraHop. “To protect this diverse and complex environment requires a new model, one that focuses on detection and response across every workload and every device. That’s the ExtraHop approach: network detection and response that’s cloud-native, IoT-ready, and powered by cloud-scale machine learning. This award recognizes our category leadership and innovation.”

“ExtraHop embodies three major features the judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Details about the Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards and the list of 2020 winners are available at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

To learn more about ExtraHop’s cloud-native approach to cybersecurity, visit: https://www.extrahop.com/solutions/security/, and explore the Reveal(x) interactive online demo: https://www.extrahop.com/demo/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and over 17,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine and our sister magazine being announced after the show is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conference. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group, a division of Ingersoll Lockwood. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

About ExtraHop

ExtraHop delivers cloud-native network detection and response to secure the hybrid enterprise. Our breakthrough approach applies advanced machine learning to all cloud and network traffic to provide complete visibility, real-time threat detection, and intelligent response. With this approach, we give the world’s leading enterprises including The Home Depot, Credit Suisse, Liberty Global, and Caesars Entertainment the perspective they need to rise above the noise to detect threats, ensure the availability of critical applications, and secure their investment in cloud. To experience the power of ExtraHop, explore our interactive online demo or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

© 2020 ExtraHop Networks, Inc., Reveal(x), Reveal(x) Cloud, and ExtraHop are registered trademarks or marks of ExtraHop Networks, Inc.

Contacts

Mentha Benek



ExtraHop



206-787-8417



pr@extrahop.com