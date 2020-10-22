Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light Arrives in the U.S. for the First Time on Dec. 4

Experience the Legendary Classic That Kicked Off the Fire Emblem Series When It Launches on Nintendo Switch With New Features and Its First English Localization

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NintendoSwitch—Every legend has a beginning. Every hero has a point of departure. For the past 30 years, the critically acclaimed Fire Emblem series has captured the attention of players with its strategic and tactical gameplay, intriguing stories and striking characters. Now, the original 8-bit game, Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light, which featured the heroic exploits of Prince Marth and launched a decades-spanning franchise, will be available in the U.S. for the first time. On Dec. 4, the Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light game launches for the Nintendo Switch family of systems, available to purchase for a limited time. You can watch a trailer for the game here.





While North American players were first introduced to Marth as a fighter in the Super Smash Bros. series, the story of this bold and courageous prince actually begins in Japan’s first entry in the Fire Emblem franchise, Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light. The game’s new release for Nintendo Switch features its first English language localization, bringing to life the tactical RPG classic for a new generation of players. This release will also include features like rewind, fast-forward and save states, which allow burgeoning tacticians to approach the challenge at their own pace.

“The Fire Emblem series has grown into a saga enjoyed by fans for its strategic gameplay and memorable characters,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “With Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light, Nintendo Switch owners can now experience the game that started it all with enhanced features that make this timeless adventure available to everyone.”

Throughout Marth’s perilous journey, players can shape their armies to execute a range of strategies by carefully selecting from dozens of characters with unique attributes that can turn the tide of every battlefield skirmish. Will Marth be able to acquire the sacred Falchion sword on his epic expedition to restore peace to the Kingdom of Archanea? Lead a band of loyal followers on a continent-spanning quest for glory and victory, and reclaim the throne from the Shadow Dragon Medeus!

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light launches in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and on Nintendo.com on Dec. 4 at a price of $5.99 and will only be available to purchase until the end of the franchise’s 30th anniversary on March 31, 2021. For those who want to begin their adventure as soon as the game launches, pre-order is now available in Nintendo eShop.

In addition, Fire Emblem 30th Anniversary Edition will be available through select retailers at a suggested price of $49.99. This collector’s edition of the game will include a nostalgic, stylized physical NES box and a replica NES Game Pak art piece with a protective sleeve that transports owners to the era of the original game’s release. The collector’s edition also includes a colorful, 222-page Legacy of Archanea deluxe hardbound art book and a game download code. It will be accompanied by an NES instruction manual, newly localized from the original Famicom release, along with a fold-out world map and a Mini Nintendo Power retro collectible. With this rich package packed with exclusive items, fans can finally play the original Fire Emblem game as it was always intended: with power!

To learn more information about Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/fire-emblem-shadow-dragon-and-the-blade-of-light-switch/.

