Fortress UAV Named as Premier Repair and Service Partner for Doosan Mobility Innovation

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fortress UAV, a prominent drone repair and preventative maintenance provider based in Plano, Texas, has been named the premier U.S.-based Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI) repair and technical support center for its hydrogen fuel-powered drone systems. Since 2017, Fortress UAV has been providing repair and maintenance services to the drone industry, with a strong focus on law enforcement, public safety agencies and enterprise solutions.





Along with repair, Fortress UAV will be providing technical support for all of DMI’s U.S. customer and dealer base. With a dedicated team and phone support, DMI’s customer will have reliable ready-to-go support for all their drone needs.

DMI, a subsidiary of South Korean conglomerate Doosan Group, will officially launch its U.S. hydrogen fuel cell drone solutions and the DS30, Long Endurance HRF Drone during the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Doosan is the world’s first company to successfully mass-produce hydrogen-powered drones for commercial use and was awarded the 2020 Best of Innovation Awards in the category of Drones and Unmanned Systems from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

“The DMI DS30 drone is a game-changer in terms of long-endurance drone flight. Fortress UAV is honored to support DMI’s launch in North America and we look forward to delivering best-in-class services to DS30 customers and dealers,” stated Brendon Mills, CEO and president of Fortress UAV. “Our partnership with DMI will help define the next chapter of drone and hydrogen fuel technology.”

DMI recently completed a stunning 43-mile, open-ocean medical drone delivery between St. Croix and St. Thomas. The project was a collaboration between Skyfire Consulting, the US Department of Health, and Doosan with assistance from ReadyH2 and Guinn Partners. The drone carried simulation vials and demonstrated significant value for the UAV industry.

According to Doosoon Lee, CEO of DMI, “Doosan Mobility Innovation has partnered with Fortress UAV to deliver unparalleled service and support for the enterprise drone market. The service and after-purchase support for the DS30 drone will far exceed the expectations of customers who are used to the spotty support options offered by existing consumer drone companies.”

Fortress UAV and its parent company, Fortress Solutions, formed a new subsidiary – ReadyH2. ReadyH2 is a new compressed hydrogen gas distribution service and will immediately begin supporting DMI’s hydrogen fuel cell needs.

To learn more or request information regarding the DMI hydrogen fuel cell drone solution, please visit the Fortress UAV website or call: (833) 984-1307.

About Doosan Mobility Innovation

Doosan’s fuel cell business is an exciting future growth engine, accounting for around 0.5 billion USD in revenue. Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI) is a 100% invested company by Doosan Corporation, and focuses on the mobile applications of fuel cell technology. We’re heavily investing in UAV applications to enable reliable long-endurance flight, accelerating the growth of the UAV industry.

About Fortress UAV

Fortress UAV is a subsidiary of Fortress Solutions and supports repair, maintenance, hangar services, and logistics for drone operators in the U.S. and Canada. Fortress UAV is an authorized dealer for DJI drones and an authorized repair center for Yuneec. Fortress Solutions, the parent of Fortress UAV, has been focused on high-quality electronic systems repair since 2002. With three facilities in the U.S. and over 245 employees in repair services, Fortress UAV is the largest and most comprehensive facility for drone repair in North America. Fortress UAV supports repairs from consumers / prosumers, OEMs, and big-box retailers. Fortress UAV can be reached at http://www.fortressUAV.com.

