G5 releases new game Wordplay: Exercise Your Brain for worldwide pre-order

STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–G5 Entertainment has submitted Wordplay: Exercise your brain to the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Wordplay is a new free-to-play word game that features unique combinations of word search games, crosswords and challenging vocabulary puzzles. The game is set in calm and picturesque global locations, and players can unlock hundreds of complex levels in an engrossing gameplay, while simultaneously enhancing vocabulary and improving memory skills. The game will be released in six major languages. After store review, the game will be available for pre-order and available for download on January 16, 2020.

“With Worldplay, we venture into an exciting new genre that we know is popular with our audience,” said G5’s CEO Vlad Suglobov. “This game is in a new genre for G5 and is our fourth release of the year. It follows shortly after The Hidden Treasures, which has exceeded the pre-registrations Jewels of Rome achieved in the summer. We are excited to see more new games being released and our audience reacting very positively. We have a strong lineup of new game releases for the year ahead of us.”

As with all new G5 games, Wordplay will have the G5 Friends network built-in, making it possible to play with friends.

About G5 Entertainment



G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company’s portfolio includes popular games like Hidden City®, Mahjong Journey®, Jewels of Rome®, Homicide Squad®, The Secret Society® and Pirates & Pearls ™.

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST. G5 Entertainment has been ranked in Deloitte’s Top 500 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for 6 years in a row.

More information about G5 Entertainment can be found at http://www.g5e.com/corporate

