Geoverse Partners With Orion Labs to Deliver Frontline Workforce Communications for the Enterprise

BELLEVUE, Wash. & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Geoverse, a company specializing in interconnected private LTE/5G networks for the enterprise, announced its partnership with Orion Labs, the leading voice communication and automation platform for frontline workers. When integrated with Geoverse’s private LTE/5G network, the Orion Voice Platform helps enterprises transform how and where jobs are performed, enabling a mobile-first workforce for industry verticals like hospitality, facilities services, energy, and more.





Orion provides a full suite of voice solutions to drive productivity and safety, including encrypted push-to-talk, web dispatch, indoor positioning services, and AI workflows such as language translation and safety alerts. Organizations also use Orion to replace legacy radio systems: the Orion Voice Platform supports a breadth of devices to enable communications in any work environment.

“We’re excited to partner with Geoverse to provide voice communication and automation solutions to their customers,” said Mort Jensen, Head of Sales, Partnerships, and Channels at Orion. “Together, we can ensure that frontline teams needing Geoverse’s powerful networks most can stay connected 24/7.”

Orion’s first deployment on Geoverse is live at 7 Cedars Casino in Sequim, Washington. 7 Cedars Casino uses Geoverse’s private LTE network with CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) to ensure connectivity for guests and staff. The hotel staff collaborates using Orion’s push-to-talk service and Emergency Alerts. 7 Cedars Casino operates safely and securely, knowing their network and devices will stay up and running when they need them most.

“As we open our new hotel, reliable communications are paramount,” said Glenn Smithson, 7 Cedars Resort’s General Manager. “We went from having little to no wireless signal in the back office to full bar service across our property. The Geoverse-Orion partnership ensures that we will have seamless blanket coverage everywhere.”

Geoverse’s interconnected private LTE/5G network is the foundation that securely connects these Orion users. With Geoverse’s ability to offer seamless roaming, Orion users can also transparently connect to the networks of other public mobile carriers when necessary. In short, they remain connected whether physically working on the property or off.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on our networks’ coverage and capacity,” said Geoverse CEO Rod Nelson. “By partnering with Orion, users can harness the power of a voice platform and our private LTE/5G network to ensure they stay connected when it matters most. With our easy-to-use network and path to 5G, Geoverse can bring Orion voice services to the next level of secure, seamless, and reliable connectivity.”

Together, Geoverse and Orion provide an interconnected private LTE/5G network and secure communication devices. Now, people can always be connected with secure push-to-talk devices and stay connected when it matters.

For more information on Geoverse’s private LTE/5G networks, visit www.geoverse.io

About Geoverse

Geoverse is a specialized mobile operator that builds, owns, and operates wireless assets for enterprise verticals, carriers, and consumers. The company’s private LTE/5G infrastructure interconnects with major mobile operators resulting in a solution where one network delivers two benefits: a secure and robust network for private applications and 5-bar coverage for tenants and visitors. Geoverse is a subsidiary of ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI), a company with over 30 years of experience building sustainable connectivity solutions.

About Orion

Orion Labs Inc. is the enterprise voice-first platform to connect frontline workers. Our customers transform their workforce productivity and safety with instant communication, AI Workflows, advanced location services, and software integrations. Orion was recently named an IDC Innovator and won a 2019 Edison Award for Materials Science & Engineering. Orion is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading investors. For more information, visit www.orionlabs.io.

About 7 Cedars

7 Cedars Casino and Resort in Sequim, WA is at the Gateway to the Olympic Peninsula offering nature at its finest. Adjacent to the Casino is the new 100 room hotel which broke ground in February 2019 and scheduled to open August 4th. The Tribe’s goal is to enhance a visitor’s sense of place, its history, and to offer an opportunity to experience the beauty and authenticity of the natural surroundings. Additional information can be found at: www.7cedars.com

