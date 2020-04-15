GGPoker and WSOP Collaborate on WSOP Super Circuit Online Series

Tournament series to include hundreds of events and award 18 WSOP Circuit rings this May

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#gambling—GGPoker and World Series of Poker (WSOP) today announced they have signed an agreement to see the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series debut on the global-facing GGPoker Network.

The online poker tournament series will consist of hundreds of individual events. A coveted World Series of Poker Circuit ring will be awarded to the winner of 18 headline WSOP Super Circuit Online Series tournaments. As is customary with offline WSOP Circuit Events, the WSOP Circuit Online Series will also extend two invitations to the $1,000,000 freeroll World Series of Poker Global Casino Championship official bracelet event, one to the Main Event winner and one to the overall series points leader.

Tournaments will begin in early May and continue for approximately three weeks. A full tournament schedule will be announced soon.

WSOP Circuit tournaments were first held in 2005, and the launch of the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series is the latest evolution for the poker tournament series, one of the world’s most recognizable and best-regarded.

The move online to GGPoker means that many more players from across the globe will get in on the thrilling WSOP Circuit action, all from the comfort and safety of their own homes. GGPoker players will also be able to qualify for WSOP Super Circuit events via satellite tournaments, ensuring a shot at big prizes and WSOP glory for a potentially low buy-in.

“I’m thrilled to reveal that GGPoker will be hosting the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series in partnership with World Series of Poker,” said Jean-Christophe Antoine, Head of GGPoker. “A GGPoker and WSOP partnership brings together two like-minded global organizations, and I can’t wait to see GGPoker players competing for WSOP Circuit rings online!”

Ty Stewart, Executive Director of World Series of Poker, continued, “We’re thrilled to partner with an operator on the rise who is both aggressive and passionate about growing poker engagement around the world. It was unfortunate that we were forced to cancel so many offline WSOP Circuit events this Spring, but with vast reach GGPoker plans to dwarf the prize pools of the suspended events all at once in one truly Super WSOP Circuit.”

GGPoker ambassador Daniel Negreanu added, “I give credit to the WSOP for bringing the circuit online during these trying times. Winning a circuit ring is a great honor. Online players will love the experience of chasing rings at GGPoker.”

New GGPoker players are eligible to claim the poker room’s Welcome Bonus and automatically join GGPoker’s Fish Buffet loyalty program, spinning for cash prizes each time they reach a new status level.

About GGPoker: GGPoker is one of the world’s leading online poker rooms, with a growing global player base. It offers a range of innovative games and features such as the patented Rush & Cash poker, All-In or Fold, Spin & Gold, integrated staking platform, the ability to squeeze your card, PokerCraft, and Smart HUD, all designed to enhance gaming experiences and make poker more fun than ever. Find out more about GGPoker at GGPoker.com and on Facebook and Twitter.

About World Series of Poker: The World Series of Poker® is the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, having awarded more than $3.29 billion in prize money and the prestigious gold bracelet, globally recognized as the sport’s top prize. Featuring a comprehensive slate of tournaments in every major poker variation, the WSOP is poker’s longest-running tournament in the world, dating back to 1970. In 2019, the event attracted 187,298 entrants from 118 different countries to the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and awarded more than $293 million in prize money. In addition, the WSOP has formed groundbreaking alliances in broadcasting, digital media and corporate sponsorships, while successfully expanding the brand internationally with the advent of the World Series of Poker Europe in 2007 and the World Series of Poker Asia-Pacific in 2013 and the WSOP International Circuit Series in 2015. For more information on the World Series of Poker, please visit www.wsop.com.

