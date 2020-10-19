Global PC Gamer Hardware Consumer Spending Forecasts, 2020-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
PC Gamer Hardware Forecast is a series of reports that looks at consumer spending on hardware to play games.
The forecasts include:
- PowerPoint-based PDF Executive Summary
- A PDF Report explaining terminology and highlights
- Excel file with 5-year Forecasts
Data is broken out by type of PC which includes:
- Enthusiast Desktop PC: These are consumers manually adding some components themselves whether this is adding a high-end graphics card or building a PC system from scratch
- Performance Desktop PC: This is manufacturers who specifically sell gaming oriented desktop PCs
- Performance Laptop PCs: This is manufacturers who specifically sell gaming oriented laptop PCs
Five-year forecasts are broken out for the following regions:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Scandinavia
- U.K.
- Italy
- Benelux
- Germany/CE
- Spain/Iberia
- France
- Russia/CIS
- Eastern Europe
- Other Europe
- MENA
- Oceania
- China
- Japan
- SE Asia
- Other Asia
