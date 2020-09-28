Glu Mobile and Design Home Launch Mobile E-Commerce Store: Design Home Inspired

Home décor game brings new savings and shopping to players

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU), a leading developer and publisher of mobile games, today announced that Design Home launched Design Home Inspired, a new mobile e-commerce store available within the game. Design Home players can shop and save on thousands of home décor accessories delivered to their homes. Averaging more than one million daily active users during 2020, Design Home is developed by Glu’s casual games studio, Crowdstar, and is one of Glu’s leading Growth Games.

“With Design Home Inspired, we are introducing a new way to express your style, shop and live the life of an interior designer, all while playing a game,” said Executive Vice President Mark van Ryswyk who leads Design Home. “At a time when we are all thinking about our home surroundings more than ever, Design Home Inspired offers the chance to escape into the beautiful world of home décor.”

Design Home Inspired features thousands of elevated home décor items, including pillows, mirrors, art, lighting, rugs, accessories, bedding, tableware and home office items ranging from $10-$1,500. Like the Design Home game, the store offers a broad selection of popular styles, including farmhouse, boho, modern, mid-century and coastal. Every real-world purchase in Design Home Inspired also awards the purchaser digital currency to spend back in the game.

“Design Home has captivated a global audience of highly creative players who have downloaded the game over 90 million times,” said Nick Earl, President and CEO of Glu. “The game recently surpassed a half billion dollars in lifetime bookings, demonstrating its leadership in the mobile casual games space. I’m proud of our development team as they continue to expand Glu’s reach, bolster our casual portfolio and deliver results through our strongest Growth Game.”

About Design Home

Design Home is a free-to-play mobile game that brings design dreams to life with a competitive twist. Players have the opportunity to decorate living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms and outdoor spaces with thousands of furniture and home décor items from today’s leading brands. Join millions of design and home décor lovers to discover, design, and shop items you love while styling gorgeous rooms in a visually stunning 3D experience. Design Home is available for free from the App Store at http://apple.co/2fDwzRv and on Google Play at http://bit.ly/2f2aGNq.

Features of Design Home Inspired

Play Design Home and earn discounts to shop thousands of items from the Design Home Inspired store

and earn discounts to shop thousands of items from the Design Home Inspired store Save on beautiful home décor, including pillows, mirrors, art, lighting, rugs, accessories, bedding, tableware and home office items ranging from $10-$1,500

Items are delivered right to your home, bringing your own design inspirations to life

Every Design Home Inspired purchase earns Diamonds to spend back on virtual inventory in the game

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) is a leading developer and publisher of mobile games. Founded in 2001, Glu is headquartered in San Francisco with additional locations in Foster City, Toronto and Hyderabad. With a history spanning over a decade, Glu’s culture is rooted in taking smart risks and fostering creativity to deliver world-class interactive experiences for our players. Glu’s diverse portfolio features top-grossing and award-winning original and licensed IP titles including, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood and MLB Tap Sports Baseball available worldwide on various platforms including the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit www.glu.com or follow Glu on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts

