Great Clips® Announces Partnership With Fan Controlled Football League

Great Clips becomes the “Official Hair Salon of Fan Controlled Football” for league’s inaugural season

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Great Clips, Inc., today announced a new strategic partnership with Fan Controlled Football (FCF), the only professional sports league that empowers fans to call the plays in real-time. For the league’s inaugural season, which kicks off on February 13, at 8:00 p.m. ET on Twitch, Great Clips, the world’s largest salon brand, will become the “Official Hair Salon of Fan Controlled Football.”

Working with Fan Controlled Football, Great Clips will integrate its brand into a variety of in-game and post-game programming focused on recognizing and highlighting great plays and players.

During live games on Twitch, Great Clips will become the official sponsor of instant replays, referred to as “Great Clips.” Each week, fans will have the opportunity to vote for the best play of the week as part of the “Great Clips of the Week” campaign on FCF’s website and mobile app. Additionally, weekly game highlight video clips will be named the “Great Clips of the Game” and will be shared across FCF’s social media channels. Great Clips branding will also appear in arena during games and broadcasts, online and across the league’s mobile application.

“We’re excited to partner with FCF as they embark on a compelling new concept that enables fans, like our customers, to be a part of the action,” said Lisa Hake, vice president of marketing and communications for Great Clips, Inc. “We look forward to integrating the Great Clips brand into the overall viewing experience and spotlighting great moments and plays throughout the season.”

“Great Clips is an ideal partner in solidifying the direct relationship between FCF’s fans and players,” said Jen Rottenberg, CMO of Fan Controlled Football. “They’re a forward-thinking brand that will help us amplify the great performances of our players – we look forward to exciting highlights in the Great Clips of the Game!”

About Great Clips, Inc.

Great Clips, Inc. was established in 1982 in Minneapolis. Today, Great Clips has over 4,400 salons throughout the United States and Canada, making it the world’s largest salon brand. Great Clips is 100 percent franchised, and salons are owned locally by more than 1,100 franchisees across North America. Great Clips franchisees employ more than 35,000 stylists. Great Clips salons provide value-priced, high-quality haircare for men, women and children. Getting a great haircut at Great Clips is more convenient than ever with Online Check-In, ReadyNext™ text alerts and Clip Notes®. To check in online, visit GreatClips.com or download the free app for Android and iPhone. For more information about Great Clips, Inc. or to find a location near you, visit GreatClips.com.

About Fan Controlled Football

Fan Controlled Football (FCF) – which combines the passion and competitiveness of live and fantasy sports with the interactivity of video games – is the first platform in professional sports history where fans get to call all the shots, from branding and personnel decisions to real-time play calling. Four teams, led by the biggest names in sports & entertainment, and stacked with professional athletes, begin their championship quest on February 13, 2021, when the inaugural six-week FCF season – Season v1.0 – kicks off in Atlanta, Georgia. Regular and postseason play, in addition to exclusive behind-the-scenes team content and league and team webcasts, will be available via twitch.tv/FCF

Visit FCF.io to learn more about FCF and to choose your team for the history-making first season. Join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, and Instagram with #FCF and #PowerToTheFans.

