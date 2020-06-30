Guilded Reimagines Esports Competitions With All-in-One Tournament Product

Best-in-Class Chat Platform for Gaming Communities Announces Integrated Tournament Product

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guilded, the ultimate chat platform for gaming communities, has introduced integrated software for running esports leagues and tournaments. The world’s first all-in-one tournament product, Guilded’s tournament offering is built from the ground up to provide a new experience for tournament participants and organizers, and is integrated into its suite of chat, scheduling, and other organizational tools.

Guilded’s new tournament feature is available in early access to Guilded Gold members and partners and will launch to all communities on the platform in the fall. To apply for early access, please visit www.guilded.gg/tournaments

“For the first time ever, we’re fully integrating esports tournaments with their communities and the tools they use to chat every day, unlocking massive potential for organizers to grow their fanbases,” said Eli Brown, Founder and CEO of Guilded. “We’re building the world’s esports infrastructure on Guilded, and unifying chat and tournament software is the first step.”

Current Guilded partners, including the Corporate Esports Association (CEA), have been the first to utilize Guilded’s tournament offering to successfully run dozens of tournaments ahead of today’s early access launch. The early access period will invite more esports organizations, competitive gamers, and fans to experience these tools to collect additional feedback and further improve its functionality ahead of the feature’s official launch this fall.

The CEA’s Founder and CEO, Brad Tenenholtz, said “Guilded’s new tournament product goes beyond anything else on the market. Housing all of our tournaments under one roof has allowed us to provide a much better competitive experience for our teams as well as our tournament organizers.”

In addition to chat, Guilded tournaments will provide a robust set of tools to help organizers manage their events, including custom bracket types, event calendars, and advanced stat tracking. Organizers can directly communicate, update and interact with their community on Guilded during and outside of active tournaments. A fan interface allows community members to keep track of their favorite teams, view matchups, connect and chat with other fans, plan for upcoming matches and more.

