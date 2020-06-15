Gunfire Reborn, a FPS+Roguelite game, is on Steam “Top Sellers”

HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Recently, FPS+Roguelite game Gunfire Reborn developed by Duoyi (Hong Kong) Interactive starts Early Access on Steam. Upon release, it receives much attention. It is not only on Steam “Featured & Recommended” list but also on Steam Weekly Top Sellers (05/31-06/07).

Overwhelmingly Positive Reviews on Steam

As a FPS+Roguelite adventure level-based game, Gunfire Reborn has diverse BUILD. Weapons determine your combat style while awakening skills and Occult Scrolls enhance player’s different ability. With more than 100 different items and weapons, player will have different experience with intense gunfight each round. In just about two weeks, more than 2000 players review it on Steam and now it has 95% positive reviews.

FPS+Roguelite

In a traditional Roguelike game, once characters die, all items will be cleared. However, Gunfire Reborn with Roguelite elements is less hardcore. Though players will receive random weapons, awakening skills and Occult Scrolls in each round, they will feel less frustrated for each failure because of the progression system. For instance, players can gradually upgrade the talent to experience more content of the game.

Meanwhile, Gunfire Reborn retains essential element of Roguelite games. Each new round means players once again have to collect weapons, Occult Scrolls and awakening skills. Players will decide the growth direction, and random weapons, Occult Scrolls and talents can make up of different combos. At the same time, random contents like chests and vaults add more fun and randomness to this game.

Weapons are crucial for FPS games. Gunfire Reborn has different types of weapons like rifle, smg, pistol, shotgun, sniper, launcher and sprayer. From default weapon to future laser gun, players of different favor will find their favourite weapons.

RPG+Rogulite

Besides intense combat experience, Gunfire Reborn incorporates RPG elements including heroes, talents and Occult Scrolls, etc. Talents are categorized into expedition, survival, battle and hero, and the more stages you pass, the more “Soul Essence” you accumulate, the stronger you are.

Two heroes are available for now: AoBai and Crown Prince. AoBai is both a weapon master capable of using two weapons simultaneously and a professional bomber who can deal larger explosive damage. Crown Prince is good at using elements. He can use the skill to freeze enemies and deal larger damage with weapons of elemental damage.

