HID Global Expands Its RFID Enablement Solutions Portfolio with Acquisition of Invengo Textile Services Business from Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd

HID now offers complete portfolio for commercial laundry management with radio frequency identification (RFID) tags, readers and cloud-based inventory services.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RAINRFID–HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced it has acquired the Invengo Textile Services Business of Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 002161.SZ). The acquisition adds radio frequency identification (RFID) tags, readers and cloud-based inventory management services for linen and laundry management to HID Global’s industry-leading RFID portfolio.

According to MarketsandMarkets, the global market for commercial laundry offerings, including tags, readers, software and system integrator services, is expected to grow at a compounded annual rate of 12.9 percent from 2020-2025.1 This growth is driven by the expanding hospitality market and health care facilities requiring management of everything from bedsheets to medical staff uniforms. COVID-19 has also led to a steep rise in the demand for clean and sanitized textiles, driving significant growth in the commercial laundry business worldwide.2

“The acquisition of the Invengo Textile Services Business further extends our identification technologies offering to meet the escalating demand for loss prevention capabilities, high-value analytics and real-time inventory visibility that increase efficiency in commercial laundry management,” said Björn Lidefelt, CEO of HID Global. “This addition to the HID family complements our existing business and capabilities in the RFID market, enabling our partner community to create robust solutions for this fast-growing market.”

Beyond healthcare and hospitality sectors, streamlined linen and laundry management is also necessary for staff uniform laundry in industrial settings, such as power and oil plants, transport facilities, and mining, engineering, chemical, construction and utility companies.

The Invengo Textile Services line extends HID’s RFID and IoT enablement solutions portfolio to address today’s dynamic market requirements. Invengo Textile Services include:

Durable LinTRAK ® RAIN ® RFID ultra-high-frequency (UHF) tags that are OEKO-TEX ® certified and optimized for integration into linens and other laundered textile products.

RAIN RFID ultra-high-frequency (UHF) tags that are OEKO-TEX certified and optimized for integration into linens and other laundered textile products. Tiny and robust BluTAG high-frequency (HF) tags designed for industrial textile products.

Industrial-grade HF and UHF readers, antennas, tabletop stations, gates, cabins and other hardware optimized for laundry use cases.

The highly scalable ACUITY software platform that enables real-time inventory availability and visibility of textile assets.

Based in La Ciotat, France, the Invengo Textile Services Business is now part of HID’s Identification Technologies Business Area led by Marc Bielmann, Senior Vice President and Head of Identification Technologies.

Stay Connected with HID Global

Visit our Media Center, read our Industry Blog, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About HID Global

HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 4,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

© 2021 HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. All rights reserved. HID, HID Global, the HID Blue Brick logo and the Chain Design are trademarks or registered trademarks of HID Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, or its affiliates(s) in the US and other countries and may not be used without permission. All other trademarks, service marks, and product or service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

_______________________________ 1 MarketsandMarkets Global Commercial Laundry & Dry Cleaning Services Market, Global Forecast to 2025 Report (November, 2020) 2 MarketsandMarkets Global Commercial Laundry & Dry Cleaning Services Market, Global Forecast to 2025 Report (November, 2020)

Contacts

HID Global

Leah Washington



lwashington@hidglobal.com