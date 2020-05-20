Hunt. Level. Adapt. Amazon Games Launches Crucible

Free-to-play team-based shooter from Amazon’s Relentless Studios available now for PC

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(NASDAQ: AMZN): Crucible, the free-to-play competitive team-based shooter from Relentless Studios, an Amazon Games development studio, is now available to download for PC. In Crucible, players work with teammates to hunt their opponents and take down hostile creatures on a lush rogue planet in pursuit of Essence, a valuable resource that amplifies hunters’ powers.





Crucible Launch Trailer: https://youtu.be/zlWgiHRvx30

At launch, players can choose from a diverse roster of 10 hunters, including Earl, an interstellar trucker, Summer, a dual-flame-thrower-wielding former welder, and Bugg, a robot botanist. Each hunter in Crucible has their own unique weapons and abilities, and as they defeat opponents and the planet’s flora and fauna, they level up, gaining strength and enhancing their abilities. Crucible’s fast-paced combat challenges players to constantly re-evaluate and adjust their strategies, adapting to their opponents’ moves and the deadly planet itself.

“I knew Crucible was something special the very first time I played it, and it somehow keeps getting even better,” said Twitch creator Sasslyn. “The hunters are unique, but welcomingly familiar. Whether you want to stick to one or be a jack-of-all-trades, there is a hunter that will fit your preferred style of play. Throughout Crucible’s development, I’ve had the pleasure of seeing first-hand how much the team cares about their players, and the way they take feedback and use it to make Crucible into an even more innovative and unique game.”

“One thing that separates Crucible is the diversity in its characters,” said Twitch creator Bartonologist. “There’s something there for everyone. Each character approaches the game differently and matches up against the other hunters in a unique way. Brings a whole new level of strategy and competition to this world.”

“The three game modes in Crucible represent three completely different kinds of teamwork required to come out on top,” said Twitch creator Stevo. “There’s unlimited ways you can strategize and compose your team to win, but of course, you never know what your opposition will do either!”

Crucible begins an 8-week Pre-Season today. During this period, players can learn the game, discover and build skill playing their favorite hunters, and begin honing their strategy before Season 1 kicks off. Players who log into Crucible by June 2 will get an early adopter gift of 1,000 Credits deposited into their in-game account. Credits can be redeemed for cosmetic in-game items like skins and emotes, as well as a Pre-Season Battle Pass, available for 950 Credits. The Pre-Season Battle Pass offers players a series of challenges and rewards, including hunter and account customization options.

“As players around the world enter Crucible for the first time today, we’re eager to see how they adapt their strategies to hunt and survive in a constantly changing world,” said Christoph Hartmann, vice president at Amazon Games. “Each new match in Crucible requires fast thinking and quick adaptation to tackle each challenge that comes their way.”

Crucible launches with three game modes:

Heart of the Hives: A 4 vs. 4 battle against giant boss Hives that spawn throughout the world. Each Hive contains a valuable Heart, and the first team to capture three Hearts wins, making each match a dangerous balance between racing the opposing team and surviving the powerful Hives.

A 4 vs. 4 battle against giant boss Hives that spawn throughout the world. Each Hive contains a valuable Heart, and the first team to capture three Hearts wins, making each match a dangerous balance between racing the opposing team and surviving the powerful Hives. Alpha Hunters : Eight teams of two take the battlefield and fight to be the final team standing.

: Eight teams of two take the battlefield and fight to be the final team standing. Harvester Command: Two eight-person teams battle to capture and hold Harvesters spread across the map, vying for control of the Essence that drew them all to the planet. Teams earn points by controlling Harvesters and defeating opponents, and the first team to 100 points wins.

Crucible is available for free on PC via Steam. Founder’s Pack bundles, featuring exclusive skins, customization items like in-game decals, and in-game currency, are available for purchase at Amazon or on Steam.

Crucible was developed by Relentless Studios, an Amazon Games development studio located in Seattle. The studio is led by Louis Castle, co-founder of Westwood Studios, and includes industry veterans with previous experience at companies including Activision Blizzard, ArenaNet, and Electronic Arts. The launch of Crucible will be followed by the release of New World from Amazon Games on August 25, 2020.

For more information, visit http://playcrucible.com. Crucible has an ESRB rating of T.

