HyperX Announces Post Malone Online Fan Event – HXCKED

Post Malone Brings Fans Together on July 24 for Intimate Gaming Session on HyperX Twitch Channel

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced that Grammy award-winning artist and HyperX gaming ambassador Post Malone will spend an evening gaming with fans on the HyperX Twitch channel. The event, called HXCKED, is the first in a series of streaming events that will include various HyperX Heroes and other guests playing popular gaming titles and connecting virtually with fans. Post Malone will kick off the series on Friday, July 24 by showing his on-screen skills in Call of Duty: Warzone while interacting with fans in the Twitch chat.





The HXCKED event underscores the HyperX tradition of connecting communities through gaming by offering a platform where stars can interact with fans in a relaxed, intimate environment. The event will be produced by Cut + Sew company Zoned, a full-service agency, venture and IP studio sitting at the intersection of gaming and culture.

“HyperX is thrilled to kick off our HXCKED series with Post Malone,” said Dustin Illingworth, influencer marketing manager, HyperX. “Post Malone’s unrivaled global presence, authentic fan interaction, and love of gaming make him the ideal choice to inaugurate our newest program.”

Fans can tune in to watch HXCKED with Post Malone on Friday, July 24 at 9 p.m. EDT at www.twitch.tv/hyperx.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 70 million memory modules, 10 million gaming headsets and one million keyboards worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

About Zoned

Zoned is a full-service creative agency, venture, and IP studio sitting at the intersection of gaming and culture. Through a combination of industry expertise and a curated network, Zoned helps brands create memorable gaming experiences that reach crossover audiences across music, sports, lifestyle, and culture. Zoned has tapped New York based production company OS Studios and their remote control room to lead technical production on the project.

