HyperX Expands HyperX Stinger Headset Lineup with Two New Gaming Headsets

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headsets Lineup Now Feature 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced the release of two new headsets in HyperX Cloud Stinger family, HyperX Cloud Stinger™ Core + 7.1 and HyperX Cloud Stinger™ Core Wireless + 7.1 Gaming Headset. Both new Cloud Stinger Core headsets now feature 7.1 virtual surround sound1 via NGENUITY software.

“HyperX is excited to expand its Cloud Stinger gaming headset family with two new 7.1 surround sound headsets for gamers looking for an economic headset,” said Nate Almond, audio business manager, HyperX. “With students, parents and gamers working and playing at home more than ever, HyperX has expanded the Stinger product line to offer more affordable headsets.”

The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core + 7.1 and Cloud Stinger Core wireless + 7.1 both offer virtual surround sound to provide a more immersive in-game audio experience. 40mm directional drivers deliver high-quality sound with pinpoint audio precision. Both Stinger Core + 7.1 features a lightweight design with each headset weighing in at just under 245 grams. Both headsets utilize adjustable steel sliders, intuitive volume control on the headset earcup, and swivel-to-mute noise-canceling microphone.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless + 7.1 headset provides freedom from cords with a reliable 2.4Ghz wireless connection. With a range of 20m and a battery life of 17 hours, the Stinger Core + Wireless 7.1 offers a cord-free gaming experience at an economical price.

Availability

The Cloud Stinger Core + 7.1 gaming headsets is backed by a 2-year warranty. The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core + 7.1 gaming headset is available for $59.99 MSRP and HyperX Cloud Stinger Core wireless gaming headset + 7.1 are available for $79.99 MSRP through HyperX online shop. For more information on the Cloud Stinger Core +7.1 headset lineup and global availability, please visit the Cloud Stinger Core + 7.1 product page.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core + 7.1 Surround Sound Specifications:

Part Number



HHSS1C-AA-BK/G

Headphone



Driver: Dynamic, 40mm with neodymium magnets



Type: Circumaural, Closed back



Frequency response:20Hz–20kHz



Impedance: 16 Ω



Sound pressure level: 103dBSPL/mW at 1kHz



T.H.D.: ≤ 2%



Weight: 240g



Cable length: 2.5m



Connection type: 3.5mm plug (4 pole)

Microphone



Element: Electret condenser microphone



Polar pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling



Frequency response: 50Hz-18kHz



Sensitivity: -40dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz)

USB Adapter



Weight: 12g



Cable length: 0.15m

HyperX Stinger Core Wireless + 7.1 Surround Sound Specifications:

Part Number



HHSS1C-BA-BK/G

Headphone



Driver: Dynamic, 40mm with neodymium magnets



Type: Circumaural, Closed back



Frequency response:20Hz–20kHz



Impedance: 16 Ω



Sound pressure level: 103dBSPL/mW at 1kHz



T.H.D.: ≤ 2%



Weight: 244g



Cable length and type: USB charge cable (0.5m)

Microphone



Element: Electret condenser microphone



Polar pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling



Frequency response: 50Hz-18kHz



Sensitivity: -40dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz)

Battery life2



17 hours

Wireless Range3



2.4 GHz



Up to 20 meters

1Virtual 7.1 surround sound effect output as a 2 channel stereo signal to be used with stereo headphones. Virtual 7.1 surround sound provided via NGENUITY software (PC Only).



2Tested at 50% headphone volume. Battery life varies depending upon the usage.



3Wireless range may vary due to environmental conditions.

