Idaho Division of Veteran Services Chooses Medallia to Better Understand How to Help Veterans and Their Families

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that the Idaho Division of Veteran Services (IDVS) has selected Medallia to help them better understand the needs of the state’s Veterans and their families.

The state agency’s feedback program is being designed to understand how they can better help their Veteran community with critical issues such as holistic health, nursing facilities, claims and benefits assistance, end of life benefits and burial support among others.

“We are proud to be giving Veteran service officers a new view into the wants and needs of Idaho’s Veteran community so that they can take action to improve their services and complete their missions,” said Brian Michael, senior vice president and general manager, Medallia Public Sector.

