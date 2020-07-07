Ifrah Law Receives Top Chambers USA Ranking for Gaming & Licensing Law Nationally: Only Boutique Firm Recognized Among Major AMLAW 200 Firms

Firm founder, Jeff Ifrah, is also recognized for Gaming & Licensing, and White Collar Litigation

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ifrah Law, a prominent boutique law firm based in Washington D.C., announced today that Chambers USA ranked the firm as a national leader in Gaming & Licensing Law in its 2020 Guide. Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business is one of the definitive annual guides for identifying top attorneys and law firms. Ifrah Law was the only boutique firm acknowledged in its field among other recipients comprised of major Am Law 200 firms.

Chambers highlighted the following strengths of Ifrah Law’s Gaming & Licensing practice:

Ifrah Law’s demonstrated strength in addressing legislative and regulatory issues that impact clients in the online gaming and sports betting industries.

Ifrah Law’s deft handling of significant disputes in the sector.

Ifrah Law’s top-notch and dedicated representation of clients at all levels of business maturity—from startups to established businesses—looking to enter the online gaming space.

Ifrah Law’s established reputation, as a leader in mobile gaming and sports betting across the states.

Chambers also acknowledged that companies involved in all aspects of gaming have consistently retained the firm’s services as counsel for licensing, compliance and litigation.

The Chambers USA ranking for Ifrah Law’s Gaming & Licensing practice is based on details from multiple sources who highlight the firm’s “stellar reputation and ability to further clients’ goals with local regulators.” Clients interviewed by Chambers recognize the firm as an “excellent boutique.” Notably, Ifrah Law was distinguished for giving a competitive advantage to clients:

“The finest firm for the sports gaming industry – because of their superior expertise and network, they carve out a significant chunk of the usual time to completion with gaming regulators. We consider our relationship with Ifrah Law a competitive advantage in the sports gaming industry.”

“We are beyond honored to be recognized by Chambers USA for our Gaming practice nationally, as the only boutique firm ranked among Am Law 200 firms, which is an accomplishment that acknowledges our leadership within our gaming practice as one of quality and dedication to provide the best counsel on all levels to our clients,” said the law firm’s founding partner, Jeff Ifrah.

In addition to the firm’s top Gaming ranking, Chambers ranked Attorney Ifrah, in the categories of Gaming & Licensing and Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations in the directory’s 2020 Guide, marking the tenth year Mr. Ifrah has received recognition.

“Chambers recognized what all of us at Ifrah Law see every day – Jeff Ifrah leads the pack when it comes to gaming industry expertise and white collar and governmental investigations. Jeff combines sage counsel, incredible business-savvy advice, and unsurpassed dedication to our clients,” said Michelle Cohen, Ifrah Law partner.

The Chambers Guides have ranked the best law firms and lawyers since 1990, and covers 190 countries across the world. Inclusion in Chambers is based solely on extensive, confidential interviews with thousands of lawyers and clients to identify the leading law firms and lawyers worldwide. Individual lawyers are ranked based on their legal knowledge and experience, ability, effectiveness, and client service. Law firms are ranked on the same qualities, as well as overall effectiveness and capability. Chambers rankings are judged by interviews with those active in the market, mainly clients and other attorneys with whom they work, and by assessing recent work done comprised of rankings of more than 19,000 attorneys and more than 6,000 law firms.

Ifrah Law is a Washington, D.C.-based firm representing highly regulated industries like online gaming and esports, internet advertising, payment processing, and government investigations. For more information, please visit Ifrah Law.

Contacts

Media inquiries: Cheryl Riley, Cheryl Riley Public Relations; cheryl@cherylrileypr.com; 202-403-7971