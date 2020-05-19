Immerse Yourself in Sound and Forget the Noise With the Razer Opus

Escape into a world of THX® Certified audio with advanced active noise cancellation for a pure, uninterrupted listening experience

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Razer–Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the launch of the Razer Opus wireless headphones. With stunning THX® Certified audio and advanced hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, the Razer Opus delivers sound as the artists intended – pure, crisp and clear, without the background noise of daily life interfering with the experience.

With most streaming services now providing high quality audio, a set of headphones able to produce the detail and nuances of these high definition streams is essential. But the sounds of everyday life, from the background hum of the city to the hectic lifestyle of working from home with others around you, can intrude on the listening experience, spoiling your focus and the enjoyment of high-fidelity recordings.

Less noise, more clarity

The Razer Opus uses an Advanced Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) system to cancel out external noise, with four dedicated ANC microphones designed to accurately tune out a broad range of external frequencies, resulting in a cleaner, uninterrupted listening experience.

Whilst filtering out external noise is important, the quality of the audio reproduction is central to delivering rich, flawless sound. With this in mind, the Razer Opus has undergone hundreds of scientifically formulated tests to become THX Certified, ensuring the highest possible audio standards.

“Through close collaboration with the Opus design team, we were able to provide input throughout the development process,” said Peter Vasay, Head of THX Certification. “The result is a high-performance wireless headphone that delivers a rich, balanced soundstage, clear vocals, and deep impactful bass optimized for music, games, and movies.”

To achieve the stringent requirements for THX certification, fine details such as a frequency range and response must be capable of delivering clear, detailed vocals and deep impactful bass with zero distortion at high volumes. The result is a pair of headphones that delivers crystal clear audio with a broad, perfectly balanced soundscape.

“Even with our many years of experience in creating headsets for one of the most demanding audiences in the world, the design of the Razer Opus required us to rethink every detail,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit. “With the Razer Opus headphones, we are able to deliver a listening experience that will satisfy even the most discerning audiophile, in any environment.”

High comfort, maximum versatility

The Razer Opus’ low weight and plush leatherette foam ear cushions and headband provide a comfortable, pressure-point free fit for long periods of use. Each battery charge lasts up to 25 hours with ANC on, allowing users to enjoy a continued, uninterrupted high-quality sound experience while in a noisy environment.

With additional useful features such as the Quick Attention Mode when needing to hear the outside world and the optional 3.5mm analogue input for maximum device compatibility, the Razer Opus is one of the most versatile and adaptable ANC headphones available.

ABOUT THE RAZER OPUS:

THX Certified – For clear vocals & dialog, no distortion, and great noise isolation

Advanced ANC – Hybrid active noise cancellation with 4 dedicated ANC mics

Crafted for Comfort – Plush leatherette foam ear cushions and headband

Opus Mobile App – THX-tuned EQ presets, automatic settings, and battery status

Quick Attention Mode – For situational awareness whenever you need it

Auto Pause / Auto Play – For seamless media playback

On-the-Go Design – Up to 25 hours with ANC on, 3.5mm jack, and carrying case

Drivers: 2 x 40mm dynamic drivers

Weight: 265g

Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz

Microphone: 4 for hybrid ANC, 2 for voice chat

Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 & 3.5mm

Codecs: AAC & APTX, 4.2, A2DP, AVRCP, HFP

PRICE & AVAILABILITY

$199.99 USD / €209.99 MSRP

Available through Razer.com, RazerStores, Amazon.com and authorized online retailers throughout North America, Europe, China, and Asia Pacific.

