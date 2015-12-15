InfluxData Secures SOC 2 Type II Certification For InfluxDB Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InfluxDB—InfluxData, creator of the time series database InfluxDB, today announced it has achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II compliance for InfluxDB Cloud, the fully managed and serverless time series platform. The certification demonstrates InfluxData’s ability to implement critical security policies and prove compliance over an extended period.

“As a cloud-native company, InfluxData is aware of the security challenges in consuming cloud services, and takes the protection of its customers’ data seriously,” said Peter Albert, chief information security officer at InfluxData. “The SOC 2 Type II certification demonstrates to users, customers and partners our commitment to their compliance requirements and to transparency in our own security efforts.”

The SOC 2 Type II report focuses on an organization’s internal controls related to compliance and operations, and evaluates the effectiveness of these controls over time. Tests of the control environment included an inspection of InfluxData’s organizational structure; inquiries with management, operations, administrative and other personnel; observations of personnel in the performance of their assigned duties; and inspection of documents and records pertaining to controls.

Certification was granted on December 8, 2020, following an audit of SOC 2 reports conducted by leading compliance assessor Coalfire. The audit found that InfluxData meets the SOC 2 standards for security, availability and confidentiality. Moving forward, the company will perform a SOC 2 Type II audit and accreditation on an annual basis.

For more information on InfluxData’s SOC 2 reports, read our blog.

