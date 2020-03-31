INTURN Announces Strategic Partnership With SAP to Extend Inventory Lifecycle Solutions for Slow Moving and Excess Inventory Beyond Existing ERP Capabilities

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–INTURN, the B2B SaaS platform that is modernizing the way brands sell slow-moving and excess inventory, today announced a partnership with SAP (NYSE: SAP) to support the launch of INTURN’s next-generation enterprise software solution that standardizes and optimizes inventory disposition for the world’s leading consumer brands. Currently, INTURN powers some of SAP’s largest global enterprise customers in the fashion, apparel, footwear and consumer product categories.

The partnership marks a unique opportunity for both companies, especially given current events, to support the need for brands and retailers to effectively conduct business remotely in their effort to optimize excess inventory levels, working capital and avoid waste.

“Slow-moving and excess inventory management continues to be a major challenge across all consumer verticals with widespread reports of increased inventory levels, unpredictable demand and unprecedented sales volatility,” said Ronen Lazar, INTURN CEO and co-founder. “Companies are actively looking to better align their supply chains with world markets,” Lazar added, “and these organizations will look to technology to better predict and manage their slow-moving and excess inventory to gain this alignment. By combining INTURN with SAP’s ERP solutions, organizations can take full control of the process, enabling company-wide visibility and recovering cash faster.”

Identifying and selling excess inventory is highly outdated, manual and error prone. With no real-time visibility to manage growing inventory levels, brands waste valuable time and resources on inefficient, redundant work. Through a sophisticated set of tools, INTURN helps Fortune 1000 clients increase operating efficiencies and directly improve margins. The platform functions as a centralized system of record that gives full visibility into the inventory disposition of all products, enabling real-time collaboration across various teams, departments and geographies. The content-rich system, which includes product imagery, enables users to strategically price curated assortments to achieve optimal results with buyer partners. Decision-making is data-driven and allows each client to improve upon their existing and future go-to-market campaigns.

On average, INTURN’s clients:

● Decreased their go-to-market time by up to 60 days

● Shortened the average time to transact by 55 percent

● Reduced their operating expenses by 85 percent

● Increased margin recovery by 10+ percent

“This partnership is all about providing our customers with the necessary tools to optimize their inventory management through the full lifecycle,” said Abe Marciano, INTURN chief operating officer. “While some manufacturers are currently unable to keep up with the demand for their core product lines, others are facing wary consumers who have decreased discretionary spend which will ultimately result in record amounts of slow-moving and excess inventory build-up. Even suppliers of fast-moving consumer staples will experience extreme levels of supply and demand volatility in the coming months. By bridging the power of SAP and INTURN, organizations can develop a responsive digital supply chain that can be implemented in weeks and be better equipped to succeed in this turbulent environment.”

INTURN is now available on the SAP® App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings.

ABOUT INTURN



INTURN is the only enterprise software solution that empowers brands to efficiently sell slow-moving and excess inventory across industries. By streamlining workflows and providing a system of record, INTURN’s platform reduces inefficiencies and improves product margins. For further information, please visit www.inturn.com.

ABOUT SAP



As the Experience Company powered by the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 437,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improves people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

SAP, SAP HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Contacts

Emma Gielata



Matter on behalf of INTURN



412-588-6960



inturn@matternow.com