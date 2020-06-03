Iteris Awarded $1 Million Contract by City of Round Rock for Smart Mobility Initiative

Project Will Implement Mobility Intelligence Solutions and Update Detection Infrastructure to Improve Traffic Flow and Safety Across Major Intersections in the Texas City

Multi-year initiative supports city’s goal of improving safety and mobility for vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians

New contract award accelerates Iteris’ geographic expansion in one of the “largest and most progressive” national transportation markets





SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ITI #IoT—Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a $1 million contract by the City of Round Rock to provide mobility intelligence solutions and video detection technology updates throughout the Texas city.

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, Iteris video detection systems will be configured to provide the data required for Iteris SPM™, which will be delivered on a software-as-a-service basis. In addition, Iteris will develop and deploy new signal timing plans, and provide before-and-after studies based on data from Iteris SPM and ClearGuide™, all as part of the ClearMobility™ Platform.

With its Vantage Next® detection systems, the City of Round Rock will be able to differentiate between vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians, helping to keep traffic flowing more efficiently, while saving the city money and unnecessary construction by eliminating the need for in-ground hardware. Real-time data from Iteris SPM, part of the Iteris Intersection-as-a-Service™ offering, and ClearGuide will also determine new signal timing for the city’s major arterials and corridors.

“We are pleased to be able to support the City of Round Rock’s goal of improving safety and mobility for the city’s vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians, while maximizing efficiency throughout its transportation network,” said Todd Kreter, senior vice president and general manager, Roadway Sensors at Iteris. “Texas is one of the largest and most progressive transportation markets in the U.S., which makes the city’s continued confidence in Iteris’ advanced video detection technology and mobility intelligence solutions all the more significant.”

The ClearMobility Platform is the most complete solution for continuously monitoring, visualizing and optimizing mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. The ClearMobility Platform applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “can,” and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the capabilities, benefits and impacts of our products and solutions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to provide our products and solutions in a cost-efficient basis; the accuracy and completeness of data for our solutions to analyze and measure; government funding and budgetary issues and timing; the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and other competitive pressures; challenges in the development of software-based solutions generally; and the impact of general economic, political and other conditions in the markets we address. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

