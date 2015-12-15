Iteris Awarded $3.3 Million Contract by City of Modesto for Smart Mobility Initiative

Project Will Implement Advanced Video and Radar Detection Systems to Improve Traffic Flow and Safety Across Major Intersections in the Northern California City

City of Modesto leverages sophisticated detection technology to improve safety and mobility for vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians

Sixty (60) key Modesto intersections will be upgraded with state-of-the-art, above-ground detection equipment with advanced dilemma zone mitigation technology in the first phase of the program





SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ITI #IoT—Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a contract with a total potential value of $3.3 million by the City of Modesto to supply Iteris’ Vantage Vector® hybrid video and radar detection systems throughout the Northern California city, in support of Modesto’s 2020-2025 Strategic Plan focus of Governance and Service Delivery, and its 2021 Smart City Strategy.

Under the terms of the two-year contract, which has the option to extend for two additional years, Iteris will upgrade 60 key intersections with 240 detection systems as part of phase one of the program.

With the Vantage Vector hybrid detection system – an all-in-one detection sensor that combines video and radar for stop bar and advance zone detection – the City of Modesto will be able to differentiate between vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians to improve traffic flow and improve safety for all road users, while saving the City money. Vantage Vector provides rich data and insights on trends in traffic volumes and modes of transportation that will enable the City to adjust traffic signal timing to minimize congestion and delays. This reduced congestion, as well as Vantage Vector’s ability to reduce the risk of collisions at the intersection, will help to improve safety. Additionally, the project will save the City money by eliminating the need for in-ground hardware and its associated higher costs of construction. The Vantage Vector detection system also provides robust data for smart mobility applications, automated traffic signal performance measures (ATSPM) software and adaptive traffic control systems.

In addition to its ability to detect and differentiate between vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians using video detection, the Vantage Vector system has high-precision radar sensing technology that provides total coverage of the dilemma zone. The dilemma zone is defined as the point at which a driver approaching a yellow signal light has to make a split-second decision on whether to attempt to stop and risk a rear-end collision or proceed into the intersection, potentially running a red light and risking a right-angle crash. Vantage Vector’s advanced dilemma zone detection capabilities help to reduce the risks of rear-end and right-angle collisions by either extending a signal phase to give drivers more time to react or enabling an all-red phase, pausing traffic until the intersection is cleared.

The Vantage Vector detection system is a key component of Iteris’ ClearMobility™ Platform – the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

“We are pleased to be working with Iteris to adopt an advanced solution at key intersections in the City of Modesto, in support of our 2020-2025 Strategic Plan focus of Governance and Service Delivery, and 2021 Smart City Strategy,” said Mayor Sue Zwahlen from the City of Modesto. “By using this state-of-the-art technology, we are providing Modesto road users with improved safety and increased mobility at the intersection.”

“We are thrilled to be able to support the City of Modesto’s goal of improving safety and mobility for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, while maximizing efficiency throughout its transportation network,” said Mark Nogaki, vice president, sales and customer success at Iteris. “This new contract, which is testament to the spirit of innovation at the City of Modesto, demonstrates increasing demand for Iteris’ leading solutions for the smart mobility infrastructure management market and underscores the city’s commitment to a technology framework that will serve the community for decades to come.”

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “can,” and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the deployment of the award and benefits and impacts of our Vantage Vector system and ClearMobility platform. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully deliver our solutions in a cost-effective manner; government funding and budgetary issues and delays; impact of influences and variances of general economic, political, environment, and other conditions in the markets we address; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and such competitors’ patent coverage and claims. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

