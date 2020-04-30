Jackbox Games Reveals Celebrity Jackbox: Games & Giving, a New Online Game Show Donating $1 Million to COVID-19 Relief

Ten-episode live-streaming original series premieres Friday, May 1, at 9 PM ET, featuring special guests Thomas Middleditch, Finn Wolfhard, Ben Schwartz, Jillian Bell & Josh Hutcherson in support of Direct Relief

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jackbox Games, the studio that brought you the best-selling party game sensations YOU DON’T KNOW JACK and The Jackbox Party Pack, has announced Celebrity Jackbox: Games & Giving a new, ten-episode live-streaming series featuring famous guests playing Jackbox games from their homes to support not-for-profit organizations battling the effects of COVID-19.

Produced in partnership with Mission Control Media and 3 Arts Entertainment, Celebrity Jackbox: Games & Giving will premiere this Friday, May 1, at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT on Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, and Facebook Live. Every episode, a new crew of famous personalities will play a variety of games from Jackbox’s collection of 30 titles while highlighting a new organization responding to the intense and sudden needs of those impacted by COVID-19. Jackbox Games will make a $100,000 donation to each featured organization, for a combined $1 million in donations over the series’ run.

The first episode of Celebrity Jackbox: Games & Giving will feature special guests Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things, It), Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley, Middleditch & Schwartz), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog, Middleditch & Schwartz), Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon, Workaholics), and Josh Hutcherson (Future Man, Hunger Games) in support of Direct Relief, which helps provide protective gear and critical care medications to healthcare workers.

Fans will be able to play along from home as audience members, too! Just go to Jackbox.tv on your mobile device, enter the onscreen code, and you can influence the outcome of each game by voting for your favorite answers and awarding bonus points to the players. Viewers will also learn more about the critical work being done right now by each organization, with links to donate on their own if they choose.

What: Celebrity Jackbox: Games & Giving, a 10-episode streaming entertainment series to raise awareness and support for not-for-profit organizations working to alleviate pandemic-related hardships for first responders, displaced workers, victims and their families, and healthcare and service workers.

Jackbox Games is donating $100,000 per episode for a combined total of $1 million in donations.

When: First episode streaming live on Friday, May 1, at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT, featuring Finn Wolfhard, Ben Schwartz, Jillian Bell, Thomas Middleditch, and Josh Hutcherson in support of Direct Relief: www.directrelief.org.

New episodes will stream live on May 8, 15, 22, 29 and June 5 (all Fridays) at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT (additional episode dates to be announced soon).

Where: Twitch.tv/JackboxGames

YouTube.com/JackboxGames

Mixer.com/JackboxGames

Facebook.com/JackboxGames

For more information on Jackbox Games and Celebrity Jackbox: Games & Giving, visit www.jackboxgames.com. For the latest updates on new guests and charities each week, as well as notifications when new episodes air, follow Jackbox on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Jackbox Games

Jackbox Games is a developer and publisher of party games on major gaming platforms and home entertainment devices. The studio is best known for comedic party games like YOU DON’T KNOW JACK, Fibbage, Quiplash, Drawful and Trivia Murder Party. Jackbox Games “makes the world’s best party games,” according to Business Insider. YOU DON’T KNOW JACK has been called “the greatest quiz-show game ever made” by The Onion’s A.V. Club. All current-generation Jackbox Games titles feature the innovative use of mobile devices as controllers, allowing anyone with an internet-connected phone, tablet or laptop to join a game without the need for extra game controllers. Players connect to games on their devices by visiting Jackbox.tv and entering the custom game code displayed via the system hosting the game. This unique concept also allows for games that involve secret player input. Jackbox Party Packs have been called “the definitive party game of a generation” by GQ Magazine. The company is located in Chicago, Illinois.

For more information, visit www.jackboxgames.com, and follow the studio on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contacts

Kim Manuel



Sandbox Strategies for Jackbox Games



kim@sandboxstrat.com

www.sandboxstrat.com