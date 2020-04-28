JBL Quantum Announced as Official Global Gaming Headset Partner of 100 Thieves

100 Thieves teams will gain a new competitive advantage through proprietary JBL QuantumSURROUND™ sound technology

NORTHRIDGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Following the award-winning debut of the JBL Quantum Range gaming headsets earlier this year, today JBL continues to elevate the gaming space by teaming up with lifestyle power brand and leading esports organization 100 Thieves.





Founded by esports icon Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, 100 Thieves has built its stellar reputation by winning multiple major championships in Call of Duty and making the League of Legends and Fortnite World Championships. The organization has also raised millions in support from investors including Drake, Scooter Braun and Cleveland Cavaliers Owner & Quicken Loans Chairman Dan Gilbert.

As the Official Global Gaming Headset Partner of 100 Thieves, the JBL Quantum Range will be featured at the 100 Thieves Cash App Compound, including the team rooms, streaming rooms and Nadeshot’s studio. The headsets will also be used by 100 Thieves competitive teams during practice and featured in esports content, including The Heist. Each headset features the JBL QuantumSOUND SIGNATURE™ for pinpoint, accurate audio to give teams a key advantage in every play session.

“At 100 Thieves, we all know how important audio is when it comes to wins,” said Haag. “Our teams thrive when equipped with the best gear, and JBL’s groundbreaking noise technology helps put us on the path to victory with every play.”

The 100 Thieves player jerseys featuring JBL Quantum will be available to fans via a sweepstakes on JBL’s social media later this spring. Further engagements will be announced throughout the year.

“Our partnership with 100 Thieves highlights our drive and commitment to launching the world’s best lineup of gaming headsets and speakers to date,” said Ralph Santana, Chief Marketing Officer at HARMAN. “These are some of the top competitive gamers in the industry, so we are proud to offer the JBL Quantum Range to help them reach countless more victories. From detecting crossfires to the slightest enemy movements, we developed the JBL Quantum Range to have the most accurate soundscape ever, leaving players to truly feel like they’re inside the game.”

Featuring seven different headset models, the JBL Quantum Range line utilizes proprietary JBL QuantumSURROUND™ and JBL QuantumSPHERE 360™ sound technology and integrated head tracking sensors for truly immersive gameplay. All JBL Quantum Range gaming headsets are fully compatible with any gaming system, including PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, mobile and VR.

All JBL Quantum Range gaming headsets will officially be on sale starting May 4, priced from $39.95 – $299.95 for a wide variety of options to suit both casual and competitive gamers. More information on JBL’s partnership with 100 Thieves and the JBL Quantum Range can be found at www.jbl.com/quantum.

JBL creates the amazing sound that shapes life’s most epic moments. From iconic events like Woodstock and concerts at Madison Square Garden, to games at Yankee Stadium and weekend road trips, JBL elevates listeners’ experiences with award-winning audio that lets them make the most of every moment. With unmatched professional credentials and over 70 years of delivering industry leading innovation, JBL is the authority in engineering superior sound.

HARMAN International (harman.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, LTD., designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.

100 Thieves (“Hundred Thieves”) is the premier lifestyle brand and gaming organization. Based in Los Angeles, the company was founded by former Call of Duty World Champion and YouTube sensation Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag. 100 Thieves has leading esports teams competing in League of Legends, Fortnite, and Counter-Strike. The brand is recognized globally for its apparel, known for rapidly selling out new drops. 100 Thieves produces top gaming podcasts and massively popular YouTube content, created by its world-class gaming talent including CouRageJD, Valkyrae, and BrookeAB. Check out https://100thieves.com/ for more info.

