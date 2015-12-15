Jetstack Launches Enterprise-grade Machine Identity Management for Cloud Native Platforms

Jetstack Secure builds on popular Cloud Native open-source project

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cybersecurity—Jetstack, a Kubernetes product and services provider and Venafi company, today announced the launch of Jetstack Secure, its new flagship product which extends the core value of the highly popular cert-manager open-source project.

Jetstack Secure delivers comprehensive protection and full visibility of machine identities to Cloud Native Platform and Security teams, including public trusted certificates for ingress TLS, as well as private certificates for intra-service mTLS with service mesh.

Jetstack Secure comes ready packaged with a web-based management interface and enterprise-grade support direct from the team behind the project. The product builds a detailed view of the enterprise security posture across multiple clusters and clouds, including certificates that have been manually created by developers, and proactively identifies operational issues based on cert-manager status and health, as well as X.509 certificate misconfiguration.

Built to operate in fast-paced, rapidly evolving Kubernetes and OpenShift environments, Jetstack Secure deploys easily using Kubernetes resources, including an open-source agent, and it is backed by a reliable and scalable SaaS managed by Jetstack. The full interface can be set-up to run for free on a single cluster and customers can upgrade for advanced multi-cluster and alerting capabilities.

Jetstack are the original creators of cert-manager; the company donated the cert-manager project to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®) “Sandbox” in November 2020.

“We’ve seen first-hand from our work with customers that adopting Cloud Native technologies and modern microservice architecture very quickly leads to a significant growth of TLS certificates – from ingress TLS, to intra-service mTLS, Kubernetes webhooks and more,” said Matt Bates, Jetstack CTO and Co-Founder. “As infrastructure scales and clusters accumulate, a very high level of automation is needed to ensure certificates are consistent and kept up-to-date. Automating the certificates lifecycle, to keep workloads protected, is the core value of cert-manager, with open source support for public issuers using ACME (e.g. Let’s Encrypt), as well as private authorities, such as HashiCorp Vault and Google Certificate Authority Service (CAS).”

Bates continued: “With Jetstack Secure our customers can see a detailed view of each cluster and an instant visual status of all workload certificates, including their association with Kubernetes resources. Crucially, it will identify and help to mitigate issues that can cause operational or security risk.”

For more information, please visit: https://blog.jetstack.io/blog/jetstack-secure.

About Jetstack

Jetstack, a Venafi company, was founded in 2015 to help companies build enterprise cloud native platforms using Kubernetes and OpenShift and have built a reputation for providing the highest level of expertise and knowledge around Cloud Native technologies.

This is reflected in their flagship products, open-source credentials and deep expertise as a Kubernetes services provider. Platform Leads and InfoSec leaders rely on Jetstack to build modern Cloud Native environments that scale with full machine identity protection and efficient workload management.

Jetstack are passionate contributors to the open-source community and have developed a suite of tools aimed at solving Kubernetes-related needs. Cert-manager, Jetstack’s most successful project, has been downloaded millions of times and is used across the industry. cert-manager was successfully contributed to the CNCF Sandbox in November 2020.

For more information, visit www.jetstack.io.

About Venafi

Venafi is the cybersecurity market leader in and the inventor of machine identity management, securing machine-to-machine connections and communications. Venafi protects machine identity types by orchestrating cryptographic keys and digital certificates for SSL/TLS, SSH, code signing, mobile and IoT. Venafi provides global visibility of machine identities and the risks associated with them for the extended enterprise—on premises, mobile, virtual, cloud and IoT—at machine speed and scale. Venafi puts this intelligence into action with automated remediation that reduces the security and availability risks connected with weak or compromised machine identities while safeguarding the flow of information to trusted machines and preventing communication with machines that are not trusted.

With more than 30 patents, Venafi delivers innovative solutions for the world’s most demanding, security-conscious Global 5000 organizations and government agencies. For more information, visit: www.venafi.com or www.jetstack.io.

Contacts

Shelley Boose



shelley.boose@venafi.com

408.398.6987