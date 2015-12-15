Kalypso Reports Highest Revenue in Company History, Increases Sales Pipeline by 15% in 2020

Other 2020 highlights include global expansion, promotion of 32% of employees, addition of new diversity and inclusion efforts

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kalypso, a professional services firm helping clients discover, create, make and sell better products with digital, today announced it added 26 new customers, grew its sales pipeline by 15%, and achieved its highest revenue period in company history in 2020. These achievements were largely driven by the need to adopt digital technologies and capabilities to succeed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and comply with new restrictions and health protocols. In addition, Kalypso continued its global expansion, promotion and hiring initiatives, and diversity and inclusion efforts.

Kalypso made a number of notable achievements since the acquisition by Rockwell Automation in May 2020, including:

Kalypso helped 26 new customers achieve quick digital transformation wins to succeed amid the pandemic and saw its current clients double down on digital investments. Rising Revenue: Kalypso steadily increased revenue to pre-COVID levels after an initial short downturn from April to June. Within 16 weeks, Kalypso’s run rate increased to 15% higher than pre-COVID levels. The highest revenue period in Kalypso’s history was reported in October 2020. From November to date, Kalypso’s week-over-week revenue has climbed 20%.

Building a Robust Sales Pipeline: Kalypso's sales have steadily increased to record highs – up 15% from 2019 and up 6.8% from November to date.

Increased Global Expansion: Kalypso grew its global reach by adding new team members in India, Singapore and Australia for the first time. In addition, Kalypso grew its European Innovation Center in Bucharest, Romania, which opened in 2019.

A Seamless Transition to a Fully Remote Workforce: Since it was founded in 2004, Kalypso has operated as a virtual firm to serve its clients from anywhere in the world. The company continued to run operations effectively without a reduction in service amid work from home orders during the pandemic.

Developing a Strong Team: Kalypso continued to hire new employees and promoted 32% of its staff, including eight to the company's leadership team. Chelsea Barnes was named Kalypsonian of the Year, an annual award given to the individual who best embodies the company's values.

Kalypso continued to hire new employees and promoted 32% of its staff, including eight to the company’s leadership team. Chelsea Barnes was named Kalypsonian of the Year, an annual award given to the individual who best embodies the company’s values. Strengthening our Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion: Kalypso’s diversity and inclusion team, Kaleidoscope, implemented nine new initiatives. Actions include increasing diversity on Kalypso’s leadership team by a significant percentage by the end of 2021, doubling down on staff-level diversity recruitment, and implementing new, mandatory diversity, inclusion and unconscious bias training.

“As a Rockwell Automation company, we’re enabling a vision that people have only imagined and theorized before,” said George Young, global managing director, Kalypso. “I’m continually amazed by the kind of innovation and work we’re doing at the cross section of data science, product lifecycle management and internet of things (IoT). Our clients bring us complex, interesting problems, and we combine the best of our capabilities with Rockwell’s 120 years of innovation and knowledge to solve their challenges quickly and efficiently.”

In 2021 and beyond, Kalypso aims to bring real value and business outcomes from digital transformation to its clients with a modern consulting approach that spans the entire value chain, from the product to the plant to the end user.

“By utilizing Rockwell Automation’s homefield advantage in operations and Kalypso’s expertise in the front end of innovation and product development, we deliver a complete digital thread from discover to sell for our clients,” said Kumar Sokka, global business director, digital at Rockwell Automation. “I expect the joint successes and new client wins from 2020 will continue into 2021 as we introduce Kalypso to more existing Rockwell customers to bring the digital thread to life within those organizations.”

About Kalypso

Kalypso, a Rockwell Automation company, is a professional services firm helping clients discover, create, make and sell better products with digital. The firm provides consulting, digital, technology, business process management and managed services across the innovation value chain. For more information, visit http://kalypso.com. Follow @KalypsoLP on Twitter and on Facebook.

