Kneron Named to the 2020 CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

Innovation leader honored for achievements in the on-device edge AI industry

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kneron, Inc., a leading on-device edge artificial intelligence (AI) company based in San Diego, California, was named by CB Insights to the fourth annual AI 100 ranking, showcasing the 100 most promising private AI companies in the world.

“To be listed on the AI 100 is an honor,” stated Albert Liu, Kneron’s Cofounder and CEO. “It represents our determination to expand AI inferencing from the cloud to the edge so that private user data can be more secure, and edge AI devices and applications can be more ubiquitous in our everyday lives. We’re excited and inspired to see our work being recognized by CB Insights.”

Kneron’s on-device edge AI solutions include AI chips and AI software models that enhance smart devices with AI functions without the constant need to be connected to a cloud-based AI service because the AI inferencing happens where the data is collected. This greatly reduces the bandwidth needed to share vast amounts of private user data to be computed and stored in cloud servers and the possibility that the data can be compromised, leaked, or hacked.

With real solutions being employed by partners in the market already, Kneron is pioneering the growth of the on-device edge AI industry.

“It’s been remarkable to see the success of the companies named to the Artificial Intelligence 100 over the last four years. The 2019 AI 100 saw 48 companies go on to raise $4.9B of additional financing and nine got acquired,” said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. “It has been gratifying to see that CB Insights’ data-driven approach to identifying the top AI companies using patents, customer traction, investor quality, market sizing and more has become so effective at picking the AI winners of tomorrow. We look forward to seeing what the 2020 AI 100 companies will accomplish over the course of this year and beyond.”

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 from nearly 5,000 companies based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights’ algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company’s momentum.

About Kneron

Kneron, established in San Diego in 2015, is a leading provider of on-device edge AI solutions. It is dedicated to the design and development of integrated software and hardware solutions for the smart home, smart surveillance, smartphones, personal computers, robots, drones, and other IoT devices. Their products include AI chips and AI models that accelerate on-device AI inferencing that enhance privacy and security. Kneron’s mission is to enable AI everywhere through their reconfigurable solutions that allows efficient processing of image and audio AI models of the present and future, and making affordable the adoption of on-device edge AI. Kneron’s investors include Horizons Ventures, Qualcomm, Sequoia Capital, and more. To date, Kneron has received financing of US$73 million. For more information about Kneron, please visit www.kneron.com.

About CB Insights

CB Insights helps the world’s leading companies accelerate their digital strategy and transformation efforts with data, not opinion. Our Emerging Tech Insights Platform provides companies with actionable insights and tools to discover and manage their response to emerging technology and startups. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

