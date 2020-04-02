KontrolFreek to Donate up to 100 Percent of Sales to COVID-19 Relief Efforts

KontrolFreek.com Sales on April 3, 2020 to Benefit Organizations Responding to the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COVID—Performance Gaming GearTM creator, KontrolFreek®, is helping combat the COVID-19 outbreak by donating revenue generated on KontrolFreek.com on April 3, 2020 to organizations actively involved in global relief efforts.

“We’re very proud to be a part of a community that is coming together to help fight this crisis and we encourage everyone, whether they’re gamers or not, to join us,” said president and CEO of KontrolFreek, Ashish Mistry. “While many of us in our FreekNation community are making individual efforts to reduce the impact of the virus by practicing safe social distancing habits through gaming, we must also rally collectively to support the medical caregivers who are on the front lines of this pandemic.”

People across the world can participate in this response effort by making a purchase at KontrolFreek.com on April 3, 2020. KontrolFreek will donate up to 100 percent of its sales made that day to support organizations responding to the novel coronavirus pandemic. For example, donations may be used to provide medical care for patients, offer additional protective gear for healthcare providers, or education initiatives to help prevent the further spread of the disease. To make the most immediate impact possible, KontrolFreek will donate the resulting revenue by the end of April 2020. Learn more at kontrolfreek.com/pages/kontrolfreeks-covid-19-giveback.

KontrolFreek combines the latest in ergonomics and advanced materials to create innovative gaming accessories that enhance the overall gaming experience by maximizing comfort and player performance.

There’s truly something for everyone as KontrolFreek offers a breadth of PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch Performance Gaming Gear, which includes its hallmark line of FPS Freek®️ Performance ThumbsticksTM, Performance GripsTM, Gaming CablesTM, Gaming LightsTM and more. It has partnered with a collective of industry powerhouses like Activision, 2K, Gearbox Studios and Sony to launch a variety of Call of Duty, Borderlands and PlayStation-licensed gaming gear.

Additionally, KontrolFreek has implemented accommodating shopping options on its website. This includes an extended 90-day return window and flexible payment options through QuadPay, which allows consumers to split their purchase amount into four interest free payments over six weeks.

About KontrolFreek

KontrolFreek® is the creator of Performance Gaming Gear™ and the leader of FreekNation, a global community of more than four million gamers. By combining the latest in ergonomics and advanced materials, the company’s lines of Performance Thumbsticks®, Performance Grips, Gaming Cables, and other high-quality products enhance the player experience by maximizing comfort and precision. KontrolFreek’s products for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC are available in more than 9,000 stores across 40 countries. KontrolFreek is headquartered in Atlanta.

