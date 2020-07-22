Libre Wireless Technologies Powers RIVA Brand Premium Audio Speakers Now Shipping With Certified Amazon Multiroom Music Whole Home Audio and Latest Comms and Messaging Features

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#alexa—Libre Wireless Technologies, Inc., a leading embedded Wireless Voice/AI solutions provider, announced the award-winning RIVA CONCERT and RIVA STADIUM premium audio speakers are re-launching in a 2.0 version that now includes all the latest features offered in Amazon Alexa Built-In services with a special focus on Amazon’s new Multiroom Music (“MRM”) capabilities. Both speakers integrate these comprehensive Amazon Alexa features and are based on RIVA’s award-winning Trillium™ design, a proprietary audio technology that delivers a 300-degree sound field without excessive compression to allow a true reproduction of the musical content. This combination of premium audio quality and voice control provides users with and unprecedented natural sound as well as convenient listening experience. With Amazon MRM, you can play music to a single speaker or combine speakers into groups to listen and control music throughout your home. With MRM, the music streaming works seamlessly with Amazon-branded Echo speakers as well as other MRM certified 3rd party audio brand speakers. Consumers can use simple voice commands to control the entire home’s music experience as well as hear the news, control smart home devices, utilize tens of thousands of skills, and more – all you need to do is ask.

RIVA’s world-class team, led by Founder and Chief Executive Officer Rikki Farr, has created excellence with each product’s design by leveraging Rikki’s legacy in the music industry, RIVA’s engineering legacy and the experience the team members bring from their time with global brands.

The RIVA Voice Series provides seamless wireless connectivity with the most advanced multiroom media streaming with MRM and the Amazon Comms and Messaging experiences by utilizing Libre’s industry-leading LibreSync technology platform for Alexa Voice Services. Libre’s scalable platform integrates features across leading ecosystems, delivers optimized voice performance as well as flexible feature customizations based on their mature and certified LibreSync SDK.

“The collaboration between Amazon AVS, Libre, and RIVA has resulted in one of the most versatile multiroom speaker systems to come onto the market in 2020,” said Rikki Farr, Chief Executive Officer at RIVA Audio. “Once the speakers are set up with the simplicity of the BLE app, the listener then has total access to the award-winning sound through all of the mediums; this is a big step forward for sound quality and ease of use at really affordable prices.”

“We are truly excited to be the technology partner to RIVA to deliver what we believe are the most compelling premium speaker products in the market,” says Jordan Watters, Chief Executive Officer of Libre Wireless Technologies. “Libre’s expertise in acoustic voice performance leveraging our advanced audio certification lab and software has delivered the most compelling products in the category – in both musical quality as well as voice feature performance.”

The RIVA CONCERT and RIVA STADIUM speakers are expected in retail in August 2020 initially offered in US, UK and German markets.

About Libre Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Libre Wireless Technologies is a leading provider of WiFi and Wireless technologies for IoT, media streaming, voice interface and AI applications. Libre delivers comprehensive embedded hardware and software SDK solutions that are scalable across ecosystems, features, power and price. Libre offers a range of approved and certified electronic modules and devices along with extensive software that can manage virtually all aspects of system, voice, connectivity and cloud features. Libre offers the world’s smallest, lowest power complete mic-to-cloud voice/AI solutions in single devices enabling all new portable, wearable, CE and industrial applications. The Libre solutions provide ODMs, CE Brands and commercial product designers the most complete, flexible and ecosystem leading technology available for fastest time to market and superior product differentiation.

About RIVA Audio

RIVA Audio was born from a simple yet powerful idea: That legendary audio guru Rikki Farr (Chairman of RIVA Audio) coupled with passionate designers, patent-awarded engineers, pioneering rock ‘n’ rollers and leaders from the world of commerce could create a real alternative to much of today’s over-processed audio. RIVA designs award-winning audio products by combining the very best components with the true art of audio tuning for people who are passionate about music and are seeking great performance, value and enhancement of their modern lifestyle. RIVA is a philosophy, a bold new standard and a defiant rejection of the idea that people can’t afford great audio and therefore must accept the bland experience of today’s tin-can wireless speakers. RIVA is headquartered in Southern California where they create and design their RIVA family of products. For more information about RIVA, please visit www.rivaaudio.com or connect with us on Social Media platforms.

